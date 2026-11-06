Ontario Fire Code changes target e-bike and e-scooter battery fires starting 2027

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop welcomes Ontario Fire Code amendments that ban storing e-bikes and e-scooters in hallways and common areas and prohibit battery modifications, effective Jan. 1, 2027, but says federal action on uncertified batteries is still needed.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop is welcoming upcoming changes to the Ontario Fire Code that aim to reduce life-threatening fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, but he says more work remains.

The changes are set to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2027. The amendments would ban the storage of e-bikes and e-scooters in hallways and common areas in buildings. They would also make battery modifications for unintended purposes, such as increasing speed and torque on electric mobility devices, illegal. This is a good first step, Jessop told CTV News Toronto on Friday, following comments made Thursday by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner about the upcoming fire code changes.

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Officials Praise Quick Regulatory Action

We want to make sure that people do not modify batteries for an unintended purpose or juice them up, Kerzner said Thursday. We want to make sure a battery that has been certified is used for the purpose that it is. Jessop praised the speed of the province s action. Moving so quickly on introducing regulatory changes that are absolutely going to help start reducing the probability and consequence of these fires, he said.

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Jessop has been speaking out about lithium-battery fires in the city for months and calls them the greatest public safety fire risk. So far there have been 124 lithium-ion fires in Toronto in 2026. That figure is up more than 200 per cent compared to when the fire department began tracking the numbers in 2022. Jessop said there are over 3000 highrises across Toronto, and more than half of all lithium-ion battery fires occur in multi-residential buildings.

Asked why the ban did not go further by restricting the devices from multi-residential buildings altogether, a spokesperson for Kerzner said the government is taking action to help prevent the rise of lithium-ion battery fires. The spokesperson said the province is working to finalize changes to the Ontario Fire Code that would prohibit charging, parking, and storing of lithium-ion battery-powered mobility devices and their batteries in public corridors or exits in residential buildings.

Public Comment Period Opens For Changes

The spokesperson added that the proposed changes are currently posted on the Ontario Regulatory Registry for public comment and feedback. Members of the public can comment until Nov. 16, 2026. The fire code changes also do not include rules around uncertified or cheap knock-off lithium-ion batteries coming into Canada. Jessop said federal action is needed on that front.

We need the federal government to expedite its federal review process, Jessop said. We want to work with Health Canada and Transport Canada and the federal government. That is probably going to have the biggest single impact on reducing the probability and consequence of these fires. Toronto area MP Judy Sgro is working on that part of the problem.

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Federal Government Needs To Act On Batteries

Her office told CTV News Friday it is not in a position to give an update right now but can share more next week. Jessop said one way to reduce lithium-ion battery fires is for people to stop using damaged batteries and dispose of them safely. That information is available on the city s website. Another important way to stop fires, Jessop said, is for people to stop altering batteries that give electric mobility devices more speed or torque.

That practice is part of the planned fire code upgrade. It appears enforcement of the fire code changes would be left to individual fire services. The province has not announced a centralized enforcement mechanism for the new rules.