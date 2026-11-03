Toronto Child Food Bank Use Nearly Doubles Since 2022, Report Finds

A new Daily Bread Food Bank report shows more than one in eight Toronto children now rely on food banks, nearly double the 2022 rate, as visits hold steady at over 4.1 million for the second year.

More than one in eight children in Toronto now rely on food banks, nearly double the rate from 2022, according to a new report from Daily Bread Food Bank released Tuesday.

The latest Who's Hungry report says food bank visits in the city held steady at more than 4.1 million for the second year in a row. In 2022, one in 15 children relied on food banks, compared with more than one in eight now.

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Child Hunger Rise Alarming

The report also found that 67 per cent of parents have given up a meal to ensure their children had enough to eat, while 17 per cent had a child in their household go hungry at least once a week in 2026. Neil Hetherington, CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank, called the rise in child hunger alarming, noting that children have become the most overrepresented group among food bank clients across the city.

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He said the roughly 220 food banks his organization serves have been feeling the strain.

"The fact that it's more children than ever before is what's changing and that it is the working poor," Hetherington said. "It's a horrific tax on each of the food banks. " One in 10 Torontonians still regularly rely on food banks, but Hetherington said the city has risen to the occasion to meet the need.

Tariffs And Housing Costs

However, ongoing challenges remain, especially with the U.S.-Canada tariff war and the cost-of-living crisis. The report found that one in four food bank clients spent all of their income on housing, an increase from one in five clients in 2025.

"We know why they're coming to food banks and we just have to have the courage and leadership and fortitude to be able to make those policy changes," Hetherington said. The report includes several policy recommendations aimed at all three levels of government. These include a provincial establishment of a Shelter Allowance Reserve Fund to help social assistance recipients regain housing and a municipal investment of $100 million to preserve Toronto's affordable housing.

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Volodymyr Kravchuk, a Toronto resident who visits the Daily Bread Food Bank, is constantly thinking about his two young sons. He often looks for milk, eggs and vegetables such as potatoes or carrots to make sure his children get the nutrition they need. Kravchuk and his family moved to Canada from Ukraine in September 2023, and he remembers having to start his life over from scratch.

Personal Stories Of Need

While he holds degrees in psychology and marketing, Kravchuk said it has been difficult finding stable employment, and there are essentials he has to turn to food banks for.

"Sometimes, somebody can lose their job and need more money to feed his family," said Kravchuk, who sometimes volunteers at Daily Bread. "In one day, everything can change. " Kitty Raman Costa, executive director of the Parkdale Community Food Bank, said they are serving more than 15,000 food clients through delivery and community drop-ins since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many members of the Parkdale community who are employed still rely on the food bank because of the cost-of-living crisis, Raman Costa said. She has also seen an influx of families with two working parents who are struggling to balance rent and increasing food costs.

"We need to prioritize items like school lunch supplies, snacks, easy meals that young or older kids can prepare when parents are working," she said. The report's release comes as food banks across Toronto continue to face high demand, with the tariff war and housing costs adding pressure on families and individuals.