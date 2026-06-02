Toronto Road Fatality Highlights National Safety Concerns Amid Infrastructure and Trade Debates

A Toronto man's death in a traffic collision underscores rising road fatalities, while city councillors debate an infrastructure levy. The RCMP identifies a body in Manitoba, a Saskatchewan union questions medical tasks by school staff after a shooting, and a fine follows a workplace death. A scrap metal yard fire burns in Brampton. Canada's trade minister advocates for CUSMA renewal as Robinhood enters the Canadian market. Entertainment news includes iHeartRadio Festival performers and steep NBA ticket prices. Pope Leo's tennis routine and a heavy meteor sighting also make headlines. A lifestyle segment covers hair care, smart home products, and beauty discounts.

Toronto Police are mourning the loss of a man killed in the city's latest road collision, using the tragedy to highlight a disturbing spike in traffic fatalities .

The incident adds to a growing tally of serious collisions this year, prompting law enforcement to call for urgent changes to road safety and driver behavior. Meanwhile, the city's infrastructure funding debate intensifies, with councillors sharply divided over a proposed 'infrastructure levy' to address a ballooning financial gap.

In other national news, the RCMP have identified a body discovered near a Manitoba Hydro dam as a missing woman, while a Saskatchewan union raises alarms over school support workers performing medical procedures beyond their training following a fatal shooting in Pelican Narrows. A workplace death in a separate incident has resulted in a $145,000 fine, and fire crews are battling a blaze at a Brampton, Ont. , scrap metal yard.

On the trade front, Canada's trade minister is pushing for the renewal of CUSMA as former U.S. president Donald Trump revives his '51st state' rhetoric, calling the agreement highly beneficial. In business, Robinhood is expanding into Canada through the acquisition of WonderFi. Entertainment headlines include the announcement of performers like BTS, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and soaring NBA Finals ticket prices exceeding US$4,000.

In Vatican news, Pope Leo is noted for playing tennis as part of an Augustinian devotion linking sports and spirituality. A meteor reported to be as heavy as an elephant has sparked widespread speculation. Lifestyle and consumer content features a positive review of a Canadian shampoo and conditioner, a smart laundry basket, budget-friendly beauty product dupes, and last-minute beauty discounts ahead of an Amazon Prime sale.

These shopping recommendations come from a team independent of CTV News journalists, with commissions possibly earned from linked purchases





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Road Safety Traffic Fatalities Toronto Infrastructure Levy RCMP Manitoba Saskatchewan Workplace Death Fire Brampton CUSNA Trade Robinhood Wonderfi Iheartradio NBA Finals Pope Leo Meteor Shampoo Beauty Products Amazon Prime CTV News

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