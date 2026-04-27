Toronto Residents Demand Safety Changes After Bricks Fall From Home Due to Truck-Cable Collision

A Toronto homeowner is facing costly repairs after a truck struck a telecommunications line, causing bricks to fall from her home's facade. Residents are calling for better safety protocols and accountability as similar incidents have occurred in the neighbourhood.

Residents of an East York neighbourhood in Toronto are demanding improved safety measures and stricter enforcement following repeated incidents of trucks colliding with and bringing down telecommunications lines.

The most recent event earlier this month resulted in approximately 400 kilograms of bricks falling from the facade of Laura Faye’s home on Dentonia Park Avenue, causing significant damage to her roof and walkway. Faye reports this isn’t an isolated incident, as similar occurrences have happened on her street before, and she is now facing the challenge of determining who will cover the repair costs. The situation is complicated by a lack of clear responsibility.

While the city acknowledges concerns about low-hanging cables, the lines are not owned by the municipality. The truck company involved claims the cables were too low, while Rogers and Bell assert they adhere to federal height standards. The city directs cable-related issues to Toronto Hydro, which owns the poles. The incident involved a truck contracted by the city’s forestry division, and video footage clearly shows the bricks collapsing after the cable was struck.

Faye has contacted Bell, Rogers, the city, and the contractor, but each party is reportedly deflecting blame. Federal standards require telecommunication lines crossing roadways to be at least 4.2 metres above ground. The truck involved was approximately 3.7 metres tall, leading the company to state that contact wouldn’t occur if infrastructure was properly maintained. Rogers repaired the damaged cable within 48 hours but did not directly confirm their cable caused the brick collapse.

Another resident, Etna Rodriguez, experienced a similar incident in 2024 when a Toronto Hydro-contracted truck pulled down siding from her home, highlighting a broader safety concern for the neighbourhood, especially for children playing outdoors. The ongoing presence of low-hanging cables continues to pose a risk, and residents are urging for a comprehensive solution to prevent future incidents and ensure accountability





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