Toronto Raptors star forwards RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are ruled out for the Nov 18 matchup against Washington Wizards due to injury management issues.

The Toronto Raptors announced on November 18, 2026, that starting forwards RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes will miss the upcoming game against the Washington Wizards. Head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed the absences during pre-game preparations, citing specific injury management protocols and physical limitations for both key players. This decision adds to the mounting injury concerns for the Raptors as they prepare to host the Wizards at home.

RJ Barrett is sidelined due to a sore right hamstring that has been bothering him since his previous outing. Barrett had played 39 minutes in the Raptors' 111-102 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Following that intense performance, he reported feeling tightness in his right leg. Coach Rajakovic determined that resting Barrett was the necessary step to prevent further aggravation of the hamstring issue and to aid in his recovery.

Also read Barrett Seeks Patience From Raptors Fans After Fourth Straight Loss

Scottie Barnes Injury Management

Scottie Barnes is also out of the rotation as the Raptors continue to manage his groin injury. Coach Rajakovic explained that the absence is part of a planned management strategy, particularly given the team's demanding schedule which includes playing three games in four nights. Barnes had previously missed four games due to this groin issue before returning to play in back-to-back home games against the Knicks.

Barnes had been listed as questionable for this contest leading up to the game due to an illness. However, he ultimately played 34 minutes in the loss to New York. The combination of the lingering groin condition and the recent illness prompted the coaching staff to make the proactive decision to rest him against Washington to ensure he remains available for the rest of the grueling week.

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Kawhi Leonard Knee Status

The Raptors continue to navigate a challenging roster situation with forward Kawhi Leonard still unavailable. Leonard has been out since appearing in Toronto's first two games of the season as he addresses swelling in his left knee. His absence has been a significant factor in the team's early struggles, and an update on his progress was expected on Tuesday, though he remains a key question mark for the frontcourt.

Toronto enters this matchup on a difficult five-game losing streak, largely driven by the inability to keep their top talent on the floor. The team's record stands at 5-9, reflecting the struggles of a squad trying to find its footing while dealing with multiple high-profile injuries. The loss of Barrett, Barnes, and Leonard has severely impacted the team's depth and performance capabilities.

Opponent Struggles Continue

The visiting Washington Wizards also bring a poor record into Toronto. The Wizards are currently on an eight-game losing streak with a record of 4-11. Despite both teams facing significant difficulties this season, the Raptors will be eager to snap their own slide and capitalize on a Washington team that has failed to secure a win in nearly two months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 18, 2026.