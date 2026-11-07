Toronto Raptors Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 in NBA Cup

Alijah Martin and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points as the short-handed Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Alijah Martin and RJ Barrett each scored a career-high 27 points to lead the short-handed Toronto Raptors to a 121-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

The win improved the Raptors to 1-1 in group play while dropping the Bucks to 0-1. Toronto and Milwaukee are competing in East Group A alongside the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Brooklyn Nets.

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Raptors Overcome Major Absences

The Toronto Raptors were forced to play without seven-time All-NBA selection Kawhi Leonard, two-time All-Star Scottie Barnes, and starting guard Immanuel Quickley due to injuries. Leonard missed his seventh consecutive game with a knee issue, while Barnes sat out with a groin strain and Quickley was unavailable due to a hamstring problem.

Despite the missing stars, junior forward Alijah Martin stepped up significantly. Martin shot 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 from three-point range. This performance marked a dramatic departure from his previous career trends, where he had gone just 6 of 27 on three-point attempts overall before this game.

Entering Friday, Martin had not scored more than nine points in any of his previous 30 career games. He had totaled only 23 points across seven games this season before delivering his breakthrough performance against Milwaukee.

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Key Performances and Team Statistics

Rookie guard Jamal Shead also recorded a career-high, dishing out 16 assists along with 10 points. Center Jakob Poeltl and forward Collin Murray-Boyles contributed 19 points each to help secure the win for Toronto.

For the Bucks, rookie Brayden Burries set career highs with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Herro added 23 points and 10 assists, but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit.

The Bucks are currently 1-8, marking their slowest start since the 1993-94 season when they lost 10 of their first 11 games and finished with a 20-62 record. The team faces immediate pressure to reverse their fortunes as they continue their group play.

Game Flow and Second-Half Dominance

Toronto trailed by as many as 15 points early in the contest. The Raptors took their first lead on a three-pointer by Martin that made the score 71-69 with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Tyler Herro answered just 22 seconds later with his first three-pointer of the night, putting Milwaukee back in front. His shot initiated a 10-2 run that gave the Bucks a 79-73 lead.

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Toronto responded by scoring the next nine points. Allen Graves sealed the momentum with a three-point play with 2:17 left in the third quarter, allowing the Raptors to pull ahead for good.

The Raptors outscored the Bucks 70-47 in the second half, completely shifting the momentum of the game. The defensive intensity and offensive execution in the final two quarters proved too much for Milwaukee to handle.

Looking Ahead for Both Franchises

The victory gives Toronto confidence as they navigate a tough stretch without their key veterans. The team must now rely on role players and rookies to maintain their standing in the competitive East Group A.

Milwaukee looks to regroup after their latest loss. They will host the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in their next scheduled NBA Cup matchup.

The Bucks need to find consistency on both ends of the floor to avoid falling further behind in their divisional standings. Their ability to develop young talent like Burries may provide some hope for the franchise's future direction.

Toronto has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity. With Martin emerging as a reliable scorer and Shead facilitating the offense, the Raptors have shown they can compete even when missing their biggest stars.