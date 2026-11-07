Toronto Raptors Beat Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 as Alijah Martin Scores 27

Alijah Martin scored a career-high 27 points as the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night, with Alijah Martin scoring a career-high 27 points for Toronto. RJ Barrett also finished with 27 points as the Raptors, playing without several key rotation players, outscored the Bucks 70-47 in the second half. The result lifted Toronto to 1-1 in NBA Cup group play, while Milwaukee dropped to 0-1.

The game was played in East Group A, which also includes the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets. Toronto's performance came despite missing three important players. Kawhi Leonard sat out with a knee injury, Scottie Barnes was unavailable because of a groin problem, and starting guard Immanuel Quickley did not play due to a hamstring injury.

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How Alijah Martin Carried the Raptors Offense

Alijah Martin delivered the breakout performance of the night for the Raptors, shooting 9 of 11 overall and 6 of 7 from three-point range. Before Friday, Martin had made just 6 of 27 three-point attempts across his career, so his efficiency from deep was a significant change from his earlier numbers.

The 2025 second-round pick from Florida had not scored more than nine points in any of his previous 30 career games. He had totaled 23 points in seven games this season before this game, making his 27-point night a major jump in production. Leonard, who missed his seventh straight game, was absent for the Raptors again, which left more shot creation to players like Martin.

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Toronto also received strong support from its guards and frontcourt. Jamal Shead recorded a career-high 16 assists to go with 10 points, while Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl each scored 19 points. That balance helped Toronto keep the offense moving even without its starting guard and two of its most prominent wings and forwards.

How the Bucks Fell Behind and Rallied Late

The Bucks had their own strong individual performances, but Milwaukee could not sustain its pace in the final stretch. Tyler Herro led Milwaukee with 23 points and 10 assists. Rookie Brayden Burries added 21 points and 11 rebounds, setting career highs in both categories.

Milwaukee's start to the season has been difficult. The Bucks, now 1-8, are off to their slowest start since the 1993-94 season, when they lost 10 of their first 11 games and finished 20-62. Against a Raptors team that had its own injury problems, Milwaukee was unable to turn its scoring into a consistent lead.

Toronto, now 5-4, trailed by as many as 15 points during the game. The Raptors took their first lead on a Martin three-pointer that made it 71-69 with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Herro answered 22 seconds later by hitting his first three-pointer of the night, which put Milwaukee back in front.

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Herro's three-pointer started a 10-2 run that gave the Bucks a 79-73 advantage. Toronto then responded by scoring the next nine points. The Raptors pulled ahead for good on a three-point play by Allen Graves with 2:17 left in the third quarter, shifting the momentum for the rest of the game.

What Comes Next for Toronto and Milwaukee

The Raptors return to action on Monday night, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies. Toronto will look to build on its second-half surge in the Friday win, especially with Martin's shooting and Shead's playmaking carrying much of the workload while key players remain unavailable.

The Bucks are scheduled to host the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. Milwaukee will need to respond after falling to 0-1 in East Group A play and slipping to 1-8 overall, with Herro and Burries expected to remain central to the Bucks offense.