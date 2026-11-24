Toronto city staff have recommended a $2 monthly Next Generation 911 fee on cellphone bills, a two-tier commercial parking levy, and an increased Municipal Accommodation Tax to address a $1.1 billion budget shortfall. The proposals will be considered by Mayor Olivia Chow's executive committee next week.

Toronto city staff have proposed three new revenue measures to address a $1.1 billion budget shortfall projected for next year. The recommendations, contained in a report headed to Mayor Olivia Chow's executive committee next week, include a monthly Next Generation 911 fee on cellphone bills, a commercial parking levy, and an increase to the Municipal Accommodation Tax.

Staff cite current and longer-term financial pressures and an over-reliance on property taxes. The report notes that Toronto continues to face significant financial pressures with an over-reliance on property taxes to balance the budget each year. It states that further actions will be considered during the 2027 budget process, including expenditure reviews, reductions and offsets, annual adjustments to user fees, and other property tax related measures.

Also read Alberta government proposes plan to reduce mandatory inquiries for deaths in custody

Monthly Next Generation 911 Fee On Cellphone Bills

However, the report recommends immediately advancing the implementation of three revenue opportunities. One recommendation involves adding a $2 monthly fee to Toronto cellphone bills for Next Generation 911. If approved, the city manager would be authorized to formally engage telecommunications carriers to negotiate and execute agreements for the collection and remittance of the service fee. The fee could generate up to $65 million in total revenue in 2027 and 2028 and could start appearing on bills in October 2027.

Advertisement

The report states that following implementation, this revenue would be relatively stable with minor year-over-year fluctuations based on annual changes to mobile phone usage. It adds that the NG911 fee is not designed to generate revenue for new initiatives. Funding received through an NG911 monthly fee will support existing operating and or capital investments in next generation emergency services, including offsetting operating, technology, and training costs.

Next Generation 911 was implemented in Toronto in 2024 to reduce the number of calls to the call centre through automatic call backs to wireless 911 hang-up calls. According to Toronto police, in 2024, approximately 27 percent of 911 call volume was due to misdialed or pocket dialed calls. Previously, an operator would manually call back each person to ensure they were safe, but now an automatic text back feature is in place to deal with misdials on wireless devices.

Commercial Parking Levy Charges Based On Area

The second recommendation asks council to revisit a commercial parking levy, which would introduce an annual charge for businesses based on the amount of parking area they have. This includes surface lots, underground parking, and parking garages on commercially classified properties. In 2024, the mayor's executive committee projected that annual revenue collected from a commercial parking tax could be between $100 million and $150 million.

Following additional analysis and proposed design, staff continue to assume an annual revenue potential of up to $150 million, after considering high-level costs to implement and administer. This revenue estimate is subject to revision as a comprehensive parking inventory is developed and verified throughout 2027 and 2028. The proposed rate structure is broken down into two zones. Zone A covers downtown and the central waterfront, while Zone B covers the rest of the city.

For businesses in Zone A, the annual rate per square metre would be $12, and the average annual cost per parking space would be about $360, or about one dollar per day, per space. In Zone B, the annual rate per square metre would be $6, about $180 annually per parking space, or $0.50 per space, per day.

While the rates in this staff report are higher than the ones previously suggested, city staff are recommending expanding the exemption for all commercial parking areas to 450 square metres, up from the previously proposed 300 square metres. This means commercial property owners will not pay any levy on the equivalent of their first 15 parking spaces, which will provide financial relief of up to $2,700 to $5,400 annually depending on the geographic zone.

Advertisement

Municipal Accommodation Tax Reinstated To Eight Point Five Percent

The exemption is anticipated to mitigate financial burden on small businesses and account for spaces typically dedicated to accessibility and bike parking. If passed, the parking levy is expected to come into effect on January 1, 2029. The third recommendation is that the city reinstate the Municipal Accommodation Tax rate to 8.5 percent, up from six percent. If approved, the change would come into effect as of March 1, 2027.

According to city staff, over a three-year period, this could generate a total of $165.9 million in incremental gross revenue. The tax applies to short-term accommodations and serves as a critical revenue source linked to the city's tourism sector. By increasing this rate, the city aims to capture more funds from visitors staying in hotels and other lodging facilities, thereby diversifying income beyond residential property taxes.

The combined effect of these three measures represents a significant shift in Toronto's fiscal policy, moving away from sole dependence on property tax adjustments. The executive committee will deliberate on these recommendations next week. The implementation timelines vary, with the NG911 fee potentially starting in October 2027, the Municipal Accommodation Tax increase on March 1, 2027, and the parking levy taking effect in 2029.

These steps are part of a broader effort to stabilize the city's finances over the next several years. Meanwhile, the provincial government has shut down talk of a so-called new deal 2.0. No, there's no 2.0 to answer your question directly, Premier Doug Ford said last month when asked about whether a plan was in the works to give the City of Toronto more cash.

The original new deal was signed between the Ford government and the city in 2023 in the wake of a massive budget shortfall following the COVID-19 pandemic. The move saved Toronto billions of dollars by uploading responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway back to the province and provided $1.2 billion in operating support over a three-year period that ended in 2026. Staff note in the report that Toronto is continuing to face significant financial pressures.