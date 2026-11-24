Toronto city staff recommend a 3.75 per cent interim increase to garbage and water rates starting Jan. 1, 2027, expected to generate an additional $73.7 million in revenue.

Toronto residents could pay more for garbage collection and water services next year if city council adopts the latest rate recommendation from city staff. In a staff report published Tuesday, city staff recommended a 3.75 per cent interim increase to the rates for Solid Waste Management Services and Toronto Water.

The report was published on November 24, 2026. The City of Toronto said the proposed increases will contribute to the continued delivery of important public services such as waste management and water and wastewater treatment. The city also said the increases will fund ongoing capital projects to build and maintain the infrastructure needed to deliver these services. Altogether, the fee and rate increases are expected to generate an additional $73.7 million in revenue for the city in 2027.

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Toronto Residential Garbage Bin Fees Rise

If approved, the new rates would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027. Solid Waste Management Services would see increases across all four bin sizes for a single-family residential property. The small bin would rise by $11.92, bringing the total annual fee to $329.77. The medium bin would increase by $14.47, for a total annual fee of $400.33.

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The large bin would go up by $19.65, for a total annual fee of $543.71, while the extra-large bin would increase by $22.79, for a total annual fee of $630.65. Toronto Water is proposing a higher cost for the average household. The city says the average Toronto household using 230 cubic metres of water per year would see an increase of $42 yearly, for a total annual cost of $1,160 in 2027.

Proposed Water And Wastewater Rate Hikes

Staff are proposing to raise the rate for residential and commercial users by 3.75 per cent. Smaller increases are proposed for industrial users at 1.43 per cent and for large industrial users at 1.27 per cent. Water and wastewater service fees are also going up by around four per cent. The proposed rate increases will first be considered by Mayor Olivia Chow's Executive Committee.

After that step, they will go before Toronto City Council for approval through the budget process. Residents will have to wait for council's decision to know whether these figures become final. If council approves the recommendation, the higher bin fees and water charges would apply from Jan. 1, 2027.