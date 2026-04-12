Toronto Property Offers Potential for Three Lots Near the Beach

A Toronto property at 111 Woodbine Ave., close to Woodbine Beach, is being marketed as having the potential to be divided into three separate lots, offering a rare opportunity in the city's real estate market. The fully renovated main house boasts industrial-loft aesthetics, premium amenities, and a backyard designed for entertaining. The property's unique L-shaped lot and potential for multi-generational living or development highlight its investment potential.

Nestled on a seemingly ordinary street in Toronto, at 111 Woodbine Ave., lies a property that defies the conventional definition of a house. It presents itself as a four-bedroom dwelling from the outside, but it is far more than that.

This isn't merely a house with a laneway suite or a charming garden studio; it is, in effect, a miniature compound, conveniently situated a stone's throw away from the beach.<\/p>

This property's unique allure is magnified by its location in the highly sought-after Beaches neighborhood, a prime locale known for its vibrant community and proximity to recreational amenities. The property's lot, an atypical L-shape, sets it apart. The initial 25-foot width extends over 100 feet before expanding dramatically to 50 feet and continuing for another 100 feet.<\/p>

Despite its irregular form, the property is a single parcel of land, although marketed as having the potential to be divided into three separate lots. The front lot, a 25-by-115-foot expanse, accommodates the main house and a garage. The rear portion, measuring 50 by 100 feet, offers the possibility of being subdivided into two additional 25-foot lots.<\/p>

The inherent value of this property in the Toronto real estate market, with the potential of three lots for approximately $3 million, is a noteworthy proposition. Considering the high demand and competitive market, especially with the potential to build or sell individual lots, the value of the property is underscored by its ability to capitalize on the increasing interest in the Beaches.<\/p>

The main residence has undergone a complete transformation, departing from the typical fixer-upper aesthetic often associated with the Beaches area. The interior design adopts an industrial loft-like ambiance, with exposed Douglas fir joists and brick elements adding a distinctive edge. Beyond aesthetics, the house has been updated with premium features that enhance its livability and value.<\/p>

These include all-aluminum Everlast windows, commercial-grade piping, a heat recovery ventilation system, SpacePak cooling, and even a steamer unit. Luxury amenities are not overlooked, as the home provides radiant heated floors, a plunge tub, a full bathroom, hot yoga ceiling panels, and a cedar sauna.<\/p>

The practicality of the property is apparent with a 450-liter water tank and its own dedicated electrical panel. The second dwelling boasts a bathroom with two rainshower heads, its own boiler, a radiant heating system, a wood stove, built-in workbenches, and another full bathroom.<\/p>

This level of detail extends to the extensive outdoor living space. With ample land, the backyard has been designed to impress. A covered outdoor kitchen, featuring a wine fridge, a natural stone fireplace, and a BBQ pit equipped with a robust exhaust system, provides an ideal space for entertaining. Ample seating accommodates what can be described as a private restaurant-style experience.<\/p>

However, the most compelling aspect of this property is its inherent potential. With the possibility of three distinct lots, and with access from both Woodbine Ave. and the rear laneway, the options are broad. The owner could keep it as a multi-generational compound, divide and construct additional homes for sale, or retain the property and enjoy the privilege of owning a rare expanse of land so close to Woodbine Beach.<\/p>

The value proposition of this property lies in its exceptional location and its abundance of land. It offers a rare opportunity to invest in Toronto's real estate market, taking advantage of its premium location, potential for development, and the unique combination of space, luxury, and functionality.<\/p>

The property reflects the essence of the Toronto real estate market and its focus on location and land value. This opportunity presents a unique fusion of luxurious living and smart investment potential in a prime location.<\/p>





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