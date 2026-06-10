Toronto Prepares for World Cup Matches with Transit Enhancements and Road Closures

As Toronto hosts six World Cup matches and a 22-day fan festival, the city is implementing extensive transit improvements and road closures to manage crowds and encourage sustainable travel. This article outlines the transportation plan, including enhanced TTC and GO train services, a new temporary transit hub, and bike share valets, while discouraging private vehicle use around venues.

Toronto is set to become a focal point for global soccer as it prepares to host six World Cup matches starting Friday, accompanied by a 22-day fan festival in the downtown core.

The event will draw massive crowds to Toronto Stadium, also known as BMO Field, and the nearby Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, where the FIFA Fan Festival is located. With the influx of visitors, city officials are urging attendees to rely on public transit, biking, or walking rather than driving, due to expected congestion and several road closures.

The city's transit agencies, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Metrolinx, are boosting services with extra streetcars, buses, and trains, while also deploying hundreds of ambassadors to assist fans. Key measures include a temporary transit hub on Fleet Street, extended overnight streetcar service, and the introduction of bike share valets at strategic locations.

Despite these efforts, navigating Toronto during match days, particularly between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., will be challenging, and commuters are advised to plan ahead and stay informed about detours and restricted zones





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Toronto World Cup FIFA Transportation Transit Traffic Public Transit TTC GO Train BMO Field Fan Festival Fort York Road Closures City Planning Events

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