Toronto prepares for FIFA World Cup, boosting public transit and hosting official FIFA Fan Festival

Toronto has kicked off its preparations for the FIFA World Cup with plans to boost public transit, which will increase the frequency and speed of service on both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines during the multi-nation event. Metrolinx and the TTC have also initiated contingency measures to manage crowd surge. The city is also hosting the official FIFA Fan Festival, which will bring thousands of fans to enjoy the festival ahead of the official matches. The enthusiasm in Toronto is evident, with many Torontonians excited about the opportunity to host the FIFA World Cup on home soil.

CP24's Courtney Heels speaks with city heritage manager Michael Seaman at Nathan Phillips Square where the city has installed a soccer pitch. Metrolinx says it will boost GO train service during FIFA World Cup matches in anticipation of a surge in riders.

Before and after Toronto matches, Metrolinx plans to operate 'up to six trains' per hour between Exhibition GO and Union Station. The TTC, meanwhile, put its service delivery plans to the test for Toronto FC's match at BMO Field and plans to bolster service during World Cup matches with added routes and frequencies. Toronto is hosting the official FIFA Fan Festival at The Bentway in Fort York neighborhood, offering free general admission tickets.

Torontonians are excited for the energy and excitement the tournament will bring to the city, and businesses and hotels are preparing for an influx of visitors. Toronto's heritage manager looks forward to this event as 'the dream of a lifetime.





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