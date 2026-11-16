Toronto Police to Update Bridle Path Home Invasion Investigation

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday morning on a violent home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood that left four family members seriously injured, with one suspect identified and a Canada-wide warrant issued.

Toronto Police Services is preparing to deliver a significant investigative update regarding a violent home invasion that shook the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood of Toronto.

The incident, which occurred late last month, resulted in serious injuries for four members of a single family living in one of the city's most exclusive residential areas. Authorities are seeking to provide the public and the family with clarity on the ongoing investigation into this brutal attack. The update is scheduled for Monday morning, November 16, 2026, as police continue to pursue leads in the case.

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Bridle Path Home Invasion Details

The briefing is expected to address the status of the investigation and the search for suspects still at large. Residents and the public are advised to follow official channels for accurate information. The violent home invasion took place on October 29 at a residence located on Hyde Park Circle, situated near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue. The breaking occurred shortly before 4 a.m. when three masked suspects entered the property.

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The intruders were armed with handguns and a hammer, weapons they used during a violent confrontation with the residents of the home. A struggle ensued between the homeowners and the intruders, involving the husband, wife, and their two adult daughters. The suspects unleashed a barrage of violence, resulting in the husband and two of the daughters being shot. The wife survived the attack but was struck by a hammer, sustaining injuries alongside her family members.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital following the assault. Police officials have described the injuries sustained by the family members as life-altering, indicating the severity and long-term impact of the attack. The medical community is currently treating the victims for gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma, and some have sustained life-altering injuries, police said last month. Investigators have successfully identified one suspect associated with the crime.

Suspect Daijohn Richards Identified

Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man named Daijohn Richards, who resides in Toronto, attended St. Joseph's Health Centre shortly after the home invasion took place. His connection to the scene and the crime has been established through forensic and observational evidence. Toronto police have released handouts showing images of Daijohn Richards as part of the ongoing investigation. Following the identification of Daijohn Richards, law enforcement agencies escalated their response to ensure his apprehension.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect. This national mandate allows police forces across the country to locate, detain, and arrest Richards if he attempts to flee or hide outside of Toronto. The issuance of a nationwide warrant underscores the urgency and seriousness with which the police are treating this case. It signals to other jurisdictions that Richards is a high-priority target for arrest in connection with the violent crimes committed in the Bridle Path area.

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Police Press Update Scheduled

Inspector Kristy Smith, a member of the Hold Up Squad, will provide a comprehensive update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. today. The briefing is scheduled to take place at Toronto Police Headquarters. This press conference aims to share new information with the media and the public regarding the status of the case and the hunt for the remaining suspects.

The detailed briefing is expected to clarify the current stage of the investigation and offer further insights into the activities of the three masked men. Residents in the area and the broader public are advised to tune in to this update for accurate and authoritative information from the police. The case remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue their search for the outstanding suspects.