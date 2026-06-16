Toronto Police Uncover Gun-for-Hire Network Behind Coordinated Shootings, Including U.S. Consulate Attack

Police chief Myron Demkiw detailed a scheme where young adults are recruited through encrypted apps to commit violent acts on camera for payment. The investigation spans multiple shootings across the Greater Toronto Area and resulted in the fatal shooting of Constable Marc Pinizzotto.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has revealed a disturbing pattern of organized violent incidents across the city, orchestrated by malicious actors who prey on young adults through a gun-for-hire scheme.

According to Demkiw, these young individuals are recruited via encrypted messaging applications, then instructed to film their criminal acts as a condition for payment. Toronto Police have executed three arrests and seized two firearms in connection with multiple shootings, including a brazen attack on the United States Consulate in Toronto. Chief Demkiw emphasized the complexity and coordination required for the investigation, which involves multiple law enforcement partners and spans numerous violent occurrences throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

He also highlighted the grave dangers police officers confront daily while safeguarding communities from dangerous offenders. The operation resulted in the tragic death of Constable Marc Pinizzotto, whose service and sacrifice will be forever remembered. The police service remains dedicated to holding perpetrators accountable and preventing further violence in the city. The consulate shooting unfolded when a white Honda CR-V traveled westbound on Dundas Street West, turned southbound onto University Avenue, and stopped directly in front of the building.

Two men, later identified as Sheldon Tracey-Stewart and Zara Jabbi, exited the vehicle and discharged multiple rounds at the consulate. They then fled south on University Avenue. Responding officers discovered evidence of a firearm discharge, including shell casings and damage to glass and doors. Surveillance footage captured the suspects filming the incident on their phones.

Following this event, the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force assumed command of the investigation, with support from the Counter-Terrorism Security Unit. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team also initiated a parallel inquiry, treating the consulate attack as a national security matter. Another shooting occurred on March 25 at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police report that shots were fired at the front door of an apartment building. Although someone was inside the residence, no injuries were sustained. Nicholas Bennett was identified as the driver of a black Honda CRV that fled the scene immediately after the shooting. The next day, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to gunshots near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

A storefront was struck by gunfire; the business was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. A dark-colored Honda Civic sedan fled, subsequently colliding with a fence near Royal York Road and North Drive. Police identified Jayon Burgher and Nicholas Bennett as the two suspects operating that vehicle. Arrests and charges followed.

Jayon Burgher, 18, of Barrie, was taken into custody on April 15. He faces multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing such possession is unauthorized, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. On June 11, Toronto Police executed five search warrants across the city with RCMP support. Two suspects-Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, 18, and Nicholas Bennett, 19-were arrested in separate locations within the Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive area.

Tracey-Stewart was arrested in connection with the consulate shooting. A loaded handgun was seized during the search. He is charged with discharge of a restricted or prohibited firearm at a place, two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. During the search warrant execution, it is alleged that Nicholas Bennett shot and killed Constable Marc Pinizzotto.

Officers returned fire, and Bennett was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A handgun was seized. Bennett is expected to face first-degree murder charges and additional firearm offenses related to the March 25 apartment shooting and the March 26 storefront incident. The charges for those events include discharge of a firearm into a place reckless to others and possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a license.

Police continue to search for an outstanding suspect, Zara Jabbi, 19, who is wanted in connection with the consulate shooting. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-2510, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS), or online





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Gun-For-Hire Network Toronto Police U.S. Consulate Shooting Nicholas Bennett Marc Pinizzotto Sheldon Tracey-Stewart Zara Jabbi Encrypted Messaging Apps Greater Toronto Area Violence

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