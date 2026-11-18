Toronto police have thwarted a plot to murder two people connected to the tow truck industry as part of a 14-month investigation into an organized criminal enterprise, dubbed Project Swords. The investigation uncovered evidence of violence, firearms trafficking, fraud, and auto theft across the GTA.

Toronto police have thwarted a plot to murder two people tied to the towing industry, officials announced Wednesday. The plot was uncovered during a 14-month investigation into an organized criminal enterprise operating within the industry.

The investigation, dubbed Project Swords, was led by the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force. Insp. Steve Matthews, who spoke with reporters on Nov. 18, said the case revealed more than just a dispute over towing services.

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Broader Criminal Enterprise Uncovered

"What emerged was more than a dispute connected to the towing services," Matthews said at a news conference. "Investigators uncovered evidence that we allege was a broader criminal enterprise involving violence, firearms trafficking, fraud, auto theft and other criminal activity throughout the GTA. " One of the most significant outcomes of the investigation was the disruption of an alleged conspiracy to murder two individuals connected to the towing industry.

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Matthews said investigators determined that those involved in organizing and planning the murders had arranged for surveillance of the intended victims.

"Because of our work, we intervened before that plan could be carried out," Matthews said. He added that the plot was uncovered as part of the broader criminal enterprise that spanned the Greater Toronto Area. The investigation involved multiple criminal activities, including violence, firearms trafficking, fraud, and auto theft. Police said the enterprise operated throughout the GTA and was not limited to the towing industry alone.

Murder Plot Disrupted by Police

Matthews, of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, provided details during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18. He said the 14-month investigation, Project Swords, was aimed at dismantling the criminal network. The plot to murder two individuals was a key focus of the investigation. Matthews said investigators intervened before the plan could be carried out, preventing what could have been a deadly outcome.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and further updates will be provided as they become available. No other details about the intended victims or the suspects were released. The case highlights the intersection of organized crime and the towing industry, which has seen increasing violence in recent years. Toronto police said they are committed to disrupting such criminal enterprises and ensuring public safety.

Project Swords involved coordination across multiple units and jurisdictions within the GTA. Matthews said the investigation uncovered evidence that the enterprise was involved in a range of criminal activities beyond towing. The disruption of the murder plot was described as one of the most significant outcomes of the investigation. Matthews said the surveillance of the intended victims was arranged by those organizing the murders.

"Because of our work, we intervened before that plan could be carried out," he said. The investigation continues as police work to identify and charge those involved. Police did not provide additional information about the suspects or the victims. The investigation remains active and further details are expected to be released in the coming days.

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The news conference was held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, where Matthews answered questions from reporters. He described the investigation as a major effort to combat organized crime in the towing industry. The Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force led the investigation, which spanned 14 months. Matthews said the case involved violence, firearms trafficking, fraud, and auto theft throughout the GTA.

Ongoing Investigation Targets Organized Crime

The plot to murder two individuals was uncovered as part of the broader criminal enterprise. Police said they intervened before the plan could be executed, preventing a potential tragedy. Matthews said the investigation was not just about a dispute over towing services but about a larger criminal network. He said the enterprise was involved in multiple criminal activities across the region.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and further information will be provided when available. The case underscores the dangers of organized crime and the importance of coordinated law enforcement efforts. The announcement was made during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, where Matthews spoke with reporters. He provided details about the investigation and the disruption of the murder plot.

The investigation, Project Swords, was a 14-month effort by the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force. It targeted a criminal enterprise involved in violence, firearms trafficking, fraud, auto theft, and other activities. Police said the plot to murder two individuals was a key part of the investigation. Matthews said investigators intervened before the plan could be carried out.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details were released. Police said they are committed to disrupting organized crime and ensuring public safety in the GTA.