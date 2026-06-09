Toronto Police Seek Seven More Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Anthony Taylor

Toronto police are looking for seven more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony Taylor, 28, in an Etobicoke apartment more than a week ago. The suspects are wanted for second-degree murder and are described in the news release.

Toronto police are looking for seven more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an Etobicoke apartment more than a week ago.

Officers were called to a Toronto Community Housing building near Queen's Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard on May 31 at about 8 p.m., police said. In a news release Tuesday, police said they found man with a single gunshot wound. The victim, who died at the scene, has been identified as Anthony Taylor, 28. A 30-year-old Toronto man was charged with second-degree murder shortly afterwards.

Police now say they have issued Canada-wide warrants for seven more suspects, all wanted for second-degree murder. The first six are from Toronto. Dejohn Marlin, 23. He is described as having a thin build and long curly black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, black pants and light blue Jordan shoes. Kobina Ackon, 30. He is described as having short black hair, glasses, and a goatee/beard. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, white shirt, white shorts and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Gideon Addae, 24. Addae is also wanted for possessing a firearm without holding a licence and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm. He is described as having a goatee/unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Nike sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Lincoln Picart, 35. Picart is also wanted for possession of a firearm without holding a licence and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm. He is described as having a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey Puma track suit, white and black Jordan shoes, black hat with a white "Sox" logo, and a chain around his neck.

Daniel Addae, 23. He is described as having a heavy build, and a beard/unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track pants, black shoes, and a black hat with a white logo. Kyondre Davis, 23.

He is described as having a thin build, and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a grey and black track suit, black slides, white socks and a black mask. Justin Nichol, 23, of Mississauga. He is described as having long braided hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, blue shirt, grey track pants, white Jordan shoes, glasses, a black mask and a black hat with a "Sox" logo. He was carrying a black "Prime" backpack





CBCToronto / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Police Suspects Fatal Shooting Anthony Taylor Second-Degree Murder Canada-Wide Warrants Dejohn Marlin Kobina Ackon Gideon Addae Lincoln Picart Daniel Addae Kyondre Davis Justin Nichol

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Police Presence at Toronto's Walk With Israel, Other NewsToronto's Walk With Israel event sees heavy police presence, while other news includes a motorcycle collision on the St. James Bridge, a pride crosswalk in Regina, and a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines.

Read more »

Toronto police to work with foreign officers during FIFA to manage international fansPolice want to make sure they can understand the crowd dynamics of groups they may not have had experience with locally

Read more »

Toronto Police Arrest Suspects in Distraction Thefts Targeting Vulnerable ResidentsToronto police have released images of two suspects wanted in distraction thefts in Toronto. Arrests have been made following an investigation into numerous distraction thefts targeting vulnerable residents in the GTA.

Read more »

Distraction thefts are on the rise in Toronto, police urge vigilance as FIFA approachesWith the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Toronto police say there’s been an increase of thefts this year wherein distraction is used as a tactic, and are urging residents and visitors to take precautions to protect themselves.

Read more »