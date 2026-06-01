Toronto Police Search for Suspect After Man Found Shot in Fort York

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto's Fort York neighbourhood early Tuesday. Police are searching for the suspect and urge witnesses to come forward.

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in the Fort York neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Fleet Street and Fort York Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, as the victim's condition remains unstable. No suspect description has been released, but police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby buildings and businesses.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to come forward. This is the latest in a series of shootings in the downtown core, raising concerns among residents and local politicians about public safety. Councillor Joe Cressy, who represents the ward, called the incident deeply troubling and urged the city to allocate more resources to community safety initiatives.

Meanwhile, police have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. The investigation is ongoing. This incident marks the third shooting in the Fort York area this month, part of a broader trend of gun violence that has plagued Toronto in recent years.

Community advocates are calling for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of violence, including poverty and lack of youth programs. The police union has also highlighted the need for more officers on the streets. In response, the mayor announced a new task force to coordinate efforts between law enforcement and social services. As the investigation continues, residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family. This story will be updated as more details become available





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