Toronto police investigated five separate traffic incidents on Wednesday evening, including a serious LRT strike on Eglinton Line 5 and multi-vehicle crashes across the city.

Toronto Police Service responded to a concentrated series of five traffic collisions across the metropolitan area on Wednesday evening, marking a busy period for emergency responders. The incidents occurred within a narrow window between 5:11 p.m. and 6:08 p.m., involving pedestrians, light rail transit vehicles, and multiple automobiles. Among the most significant events was a collision on the Eglinton Line 5 system that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian, while other crashes in Etobicoke and North York also required hospital transport for victims.

Eglinton LRT Service Disruption Details

Service on Line 5 was suspended between Sloane and Pharmacy stations following the incident involving a female pedestrian struck by an Eglinton LRT vehicle. The collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the vicinity of Eglinton Square and O'Connor Drive. Police confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, though they stated that the specific circumstances leading to the accident remain under investigation. The Toronto Transit Commission subsequently deployed shuttle buses to maintain connectivity in the affected area while tracks were cleared.

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Etobicoke Multi-Vehicle Crash Injuries

Two individuals were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision took place in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Highway 427 northbound. Police noted that all drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene to assist with the investigation. Motorists traveling in the immediate vicinity were advised by authorities to anticipate significant traffic delays as emergency crews processed the crash site.

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North York Overturned Vehicle Crash

A separate two-vehicle collision in North York resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area surrounding Jane Street and William Cragg Drive. Police reports indicated that one of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned on the roadway. The driver of the overturned vehicle was extracted and transported for medical treatment, while the status of the other driver was not explicitly detailed beyond the general response protocols.

East York and Scarborough Incidents

In East York, a three-vehicle collision took place shortly after 6 p.m. near Victoria Park Avenue and Yardley Avenue, though no injuries were reported. All drivers remained at the scene, and paramedics indicated to CTV News Toronto that they did not need to attend the location due to the lack of medical emergencies. Meanwhile, in Scarborough, a single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at Sheppard Avenue East and Murison Boulevard. This incident resulted in minor injuries for two people and caused a hydro pole to be knocked down, bringing wires onto the road, although Toronto Hydro reported no power outages.