Toronto Police Officer Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Niagara Falls Shooting

Ontario's police watchdog has laid manslaughter charges against a Toronto police officer following a fatal shooting at a Niagara Falls hotel last summer. The officer, Const. Andrew Lawson, is accused of firing the shot that killed a 40-year-old man who was the subject of a Canada-wide parole revocation warrant.

A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last year at a hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The province's independent police oversight body, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), announced on April 15, 2026, that it has found reasonable grounds to believe that Const. Andrew Lawson committed a criminal offence in relation to the death of a 40-year-old man on July 30, 2025.

The SIU's investigation revealed that a specialized unit, comprised of officers from multiple police services and known as the repeat offender parole enforcement squad, was present at the hotel with the intention of apprehending a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide parole revocation warrant. During the course of their duties, the SIU stated that an interaction took place between members of the police unit and the target individual. It was at this juncture that one officer discharged their firearm. The 40-year-old man sustained injuries from the gunshot and was subsequently taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Const. Andrew Lawson, who has served with the Toronto Police Service for 30 years and is 52 years of age, was arrested and subsequently released on his own undertaking, meaning he has been released without bail but with specific conditions to abide by. The charge of manslaughter now stands against him, though it is crucial to note that these allegations have yet to be tested in a court of law. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed that, in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act, Const. Lawson has been suspended from duty with pay pending the outcome of the legal proceedings. The SIU has scheduled the officer's appearance in a St. Catharines court for May 6, 2026, at which time further steps in the legal process will be taken. This incident underscores the critical role of the SIU in investigating serious incidents involving police and ensuring accountability within law enforcement. The nature of the interaction and the precise circumstances leading to the fatal shot will likely form the core of the legal arguments in the upcoming court proceedings, as the justice system begins to unravel the events of that tragic day in Niagara Falls. The Special Investigations Unit, a civilian agency tasked with investigating incidents involving police where death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault occur, has meticulously gathered evidence and conducted interviews to arrive at its decision to lay charges. The investigation involved reviewing all available forensic evidence, witness statements, and the professional conduct of the officers involved. The SIU's mandate is to ensure public confidence in the police by conducting thorough and impartial investigations. The decision to charge an officer is a significant one, indicating that the SIU's preliminary findings suggest a sufficient level of evidence to proceed to a trial. The parole revocation warrant itself points to a history of individuals who are subject to strict supervision by correctional authorities, and the involvement of a specialized enforcement squad highlights the seriousness with which such warrants are pursued. The hotel setting, a public space, adds another layer of complexity to the investigation, potentially involving civilian witnesses and raising questions about the safety of others present. The SIU’s report details the presence of multiple officers from various police services, suggesting a coordinated effort to apprehend the man. However, the critical element leading to the charge is the single shot fired by Const. Lawson, which resulted in the fatality. The gravity of a manslaughter charge is substantial, indicating that the prosecution will need to prove that the officer caused the death of the man through a criminal act, such as negligence or recklessness, without necessarily proving intent to kill. The legal definition of manslaughter in Canada can encompass a range of scenarios, and the specific circumstances of this case will be central to how the charge is interpreted and prosecuted. As the legal process unfolds, the public will undoubtedly be keen to understand the details that led to this fatal encounter. The suspension of Const. Lawson with pay is a standard procedure during such investigations and legal proceedings, aimed at ensuring that the officer is not actively performing duties while facing serious charges. This practice, mandated by the Community Safety and Policing Act, reflects a commitment to maintaining the integrity of the police service and addressing public concerns. The appearance in court on May 6 will mark a formal step in the judicial process, where the charges will be formally presented, and legal counsel for both the Crown and the defence will begin to engage. It is imperative to remember that Const. Lawson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The SIU's role has concluded its investigative phase leading to the charge, and the subsequent legal proceedings will be managed by the Crown prosecutor's office. The Canadian Press, as the originating source of this report, has provided timely and factual coverage of a matter of significant public interest, highlighting the ongoing efforts to ensure accountability and transparency within law enforcement in Ontario. The outcome of this case could have implications for police procedures, training, and the use of force, particularly in situations involving the apprehension of individuals with outstanding warrants. The community in Niagara Falls, as well as the broader public in Ontario, will be closely watching as the legal system addresses this tragic incident and seeks to deliver justice





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