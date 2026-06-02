Toronto Police Lay Hate Charges Against Five Individuals Following Antisemitic Protest

Toronto police have charged five individuals with hate-related offenses after a protest in March that promoted hatred toward the Jewish community. The incident occurred on March 15 near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West. The suspects, who attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration, are accused of holding or distributing antisemitic signs. The arrests followed searches conducted on May 31 in Durham and Toronto, resulting in the seizure of clothing and electronic devices. The accused include Syed Hussaini of Whitby, Hosaam Hemdan and Omer Turcan of Toronto, and Hasan Aydin and Yasaf Shaikh of Toronto. They face charges such as wilful promotion of hatred, public incitement of hatred, and wearing a disguise with intent. Police emphasize that wilful promotion of hatred charges require the Attorney General's consent. This adds to a prior charge against Muhammad Anas Sial in April and May. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw stated the force remains relentless in pursuing hate crimes, noting that investigations can lead to arrests long after an incident. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police have laid hate charges against five individuals, including a man from Whitby, following a protest that officers say promoted hatred toward the Jewish community.

The demonstration took place on Sunday, March 15 near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 1:15 p.m. According to police, all five suspects attended the protest alongside other pro-Palestinian demonstrators and either held up or distributed antisemitic signs. The investigation involved the Toronto police Counter-Terrorism Security Unit, which executed several search warrants on Sunday, May 31 in Durham Region and Toronto. During those searches, officers seized clothing items and electronic devices.

Syed Hussaini, 43, of Whitby was arrested and charged with three offenses: wearing a disguise with intent, wilful promotion of hatred, and public incitement of hatred. Hosaam Hemdan, 19, of Toronto and Omer Turcan, 43, of Toronto were also arrested and face the same set of charges. Hasan Aydin, 48, of Toronto and Yasaf Shaikh, 46, of Toronto were arrested on charges of wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred.

Police explained that investigations into wilful promotion of hatred are complex and that laying such charges requires the consent of the Attorney General. These arrests are separate from the earlier arrest of Muhammad Anas Sial, 33, of Toronto, who was charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred in April and May.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw commented on the developments, saying: Through the tireless work of our Counter-Terrorism Security Unit, we investigate thoroughly, gather evidence carefully, and pursue charges where there are reasonable grounds and legal authority to do so. This is an example of what we mean when we say that arrests and charges can come at any time after an incident.

We will continue to be relentless in following the evidence to hold those who commit criminal acts of hate accountable. The police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be provided to police at 416-808-3505 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS)





DurhamRadioNews / 🏆 70. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Police Hate Charges Antisemitic Protest Pro-Palestinian Demonstration Wilful Promotion Of Hatred Counter-Terrorism Security Unit Bathurst And Sheppard Crime Stoppers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: policeA pedestrian has died after a pedestrian crash in Toronto early Sunday morning, police said.

Read more »

Victim assaulted in Toronto’s west end sustained large cuts during attack, police sayPolice are investigating an assault in Toronto’s west end that left one person with serious cuts on Saturday night.

Read more »

Toronto police search for suspect after man found shot in Fork YorkToronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after a man in his 20s was found shot.

Read more »

Five Charged in Toronto Antisemitic Demonstration from MarchToronto Police have charged five more individuals with hate crimes following a March demonstration where antisemitic signs were displayed. Chief Myron Demkiw announced the arrests, highlighting a rise in hate-related charges since October 7, 2023.

Read more »