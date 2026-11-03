Toronto police investigate needles and pins found in Halloween candy in east end

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after two separate reports of needles and pins found in Halloween candy in the city's east end. No injuries were reported and the candy was not consumed.

Toronto police are investigating two separate incidents of pins and needles being found in Halloween candy collected in the city's east end, and have issued a public safety alert.

Toronto Police Investigate Halloween Candy Tampering

Police initially reported one incident on Sunday before confirming Monday that a second report had been received. In one incident, a sewing needle and a pin were found in two separate pre-wrapped Halloween treats in the area of Main Street and Swanwick Avenue. In the other incident near Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue, two pins were discovered in two individually wrapped candies. No injuries were reported, and police said the candies had not been consumed.

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According to investigators, the candy was collected while trick-or-treating festivities were underway Saturday evening. On Sunday, Toronto resident Barry Horn told CP24 that he discovered the objects inside a KitKat bar and a Tunnock's caramel wafer biscuit while checking his children's candy Sunday morning. My son opened up a Kit Kat and broke it open and found a needle inside it, like a sewing needle, Horn said. Investigators determined that the trick-or-treating routes did not overlap.

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Police said they had not received any further reports of similar incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators. If residents have concerns about candy collected while trick-or-treating, we encourage them to inspect it carefully. If anything unusual or concerning is found, please contact police, a police spokesperson said.

Food Agency Advises Inspecting Treats Carefully

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement to CTV News that it had not received any reports related to this incident. While the CFIA has received reports of suspected tampering involving Halloween candy in the past, these incidents are very uncommon, the agency said. Anyone who discovers a potentially dangerous foreign object in Halloween candy should not consume the product or allow others to eat it.

If intentional tampering is suspected, they should contact local police and preserve the affected candy, foreign object and original packaging for the investigation, the agency said.