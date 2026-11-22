Toronto police say three 16-year-old boys were shot near a Petro-Canada gas station in Scarborough early Sunday, and two of them later died in hospital. Investigators believe a dispute broke out after a private event nearby.

Two 16-year-old boys are dead and a third 16-year-old boy is injured after a shooting in Scarborough early Sunday, Toronto police say. Officers found the three teens suffering from gunshot wounds at a Petro-Canada gas station near Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road around 12:30 a.m. Speaking to media at the scene late Sunday morning, Det.

Sgt. Trevor Grieve of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit said life-saving measures were performed at the scene. All three victims were rushed to hospital by paramedics. Two of the boys were later pronounced dead at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Also read Two 16-Year-Old Boys Killed, Third Injured in Scarborough Gas Station Shooting

The third victim was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he is expected to be released sometime later today. Toronto paramedics initially said two people were transported to hospital in critical condition and one person had serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

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Dispute Sparked Scarborough Shooting

Investigators believe some kind of dispute broke out between different groups of people after a private event or party in a nearby industrial area. Grieve said approximately 50 people attended the event but scattered in different directions after the shooting. The detective sergeant explained that investigators have reason to believe the shooting initially began further west along Ellesmere Road. The victims eventually made their way to the gas station, where they were found by emergency crews.

Police have not yet identified any suspects or released descriptions of anyone they are looking for. Grieve also confirmed that someone was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene but noted that person did not suffer any major injuries. Police do not believe that vehicle was involved in the shooting. A nearby resident who identified himself as Chris told CP24 he heard what sounded like at least 10 gunshots overnight.

I just heard a couple gunshots. I know that was not fireworks, he said. Chris said he stayed inside his home after hearing the shots and described the incident as unusual for the neighbourhood. This stuff never happens around here.

Police Seek Security Camera Footage

You never hear about it, he said. Grieve is asking residents and businesses in the area between Brimley Road and Midland Avenue and between Ellesmere and Lawrence avenues to check their security camera footage between 12:30 and 1 a.m. At this point, we will take any footage that may further our investigation, he said. We have dedicated all of the resources we have available to us.

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As a result of the ongoing investigation, Ellesmere Road remains closed just west of Brimley Road. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area. Residents are being warned of road closures at Ellesmere Road, west of Brimley Road, and are urged to take alternate routes. Anyone with further information is asked to come forward and contact Toronto police's homicide squad at 416-808-7400.