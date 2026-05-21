Toronto Police Intensify Search for Missing Teenager

Toronto police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl, Esther, who vanished from Earl Bales Park in North York six days ago. Her parents are pleading for her safe return, and police have escalated their search to a Level 1 operation, the highest level they can activate.

Toronto police are intensifying their search for a missing 14-year-old girl, Esther , who vanished from Earl Bales Park in North York six days ago. Esther 's parents are pleading for her safe return, while police have escalated their search to a Level 1 operation, the highest level they can activate.

Police have not disclosed the specific reasons for the upgrade, but they have stated that only five out of nearly 3,100 missing person reports last year were classified as Level 1 searches. Esther is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall with a medium build and brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a green shirt, and no shoes.

Esther's parents, in a public appeal, expressed their deep concern for her safety and their desire to know she is well. They have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help locate their daughter. Police have deployed drones and canine units in their search, and have set up a command post at Earl Bales Park.

They have also released photos of Esther and are urging the public to check their security camera footage for any potential leads. The investigation is ongoing, and police are hopeful for a positive outcome





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Person Toronto Police Esther Earl Bales Park Level 1 Search Public Appeal Security Camera Footage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Allegations against three Toronto officers in Spain 'troubling': police board chairTORONTO — The chair of the Toronto Police Service board says reports of criminal charges against Toronto officers in Spain are troubling and must be dealt with 'swiftly and seriously” by the force.

Read more »

Search warrant issued at home in search for Hamilton woman missing since 2022: policeHamilton police have executed a search warrant for a property on Stinson Street in their continued investigation into a woman who went missing four years ago.

Read more »

Search intensifies for missing 14-year-old Toronto girlToronto police and members of the city’s Jewish community appeal for public help in the search for Esther, who was last seen on Friday night

Read more »

Intense search for missing teen girl in Toronto as parents plead for her returnTORONTO — Toronto police say they've intensified a search for a teen girl who has been missing for six days as her parents plead for her to come home and officers appeal to the public for information.

Read more »