Toronto police identify Daijohn Richards, 23, as suspect in Bridle Path home invasion

Toronto police have identified Daijohn Richards, 23, as one of three suspects in a violent Bridle Path home invasion that injured four family members. Richards was shot during the attack and remains at large.

Toronto police have identified one of three suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood that left four members of a family injured, revealing that the suspect was also shot during the attack.

Suspect Identified After Hospital Visit

Speaking to reporters Saturday morning, Insp. Kristy Smith identified the suspect as 23-year-old Daijohn Richards of Toronto. Investigators believe Richards was shot in the right shoulder by one of his accomplices during the incident. Smith said Richards subsequently attended a hospital for treatment, prompting staff to notify police under Ontario's mandatory gunshot-wound reporting protocol.

Also read Real Estate CEO Condemns Spike in Toronto Home Invasions After Family Shot in Bridle Path

He was discharged from hospital early Friday afternoon and remains at large. Smith said officers did not arrest Richards while he was receiving treatment because they had not yet established reasonable grounds linking him to the home invasion. We don't just go off of suspicion, she said, explaining that investigators subsequently established that connection through forensic work with the Centre for Forensic Science and canvassing in the community.

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Police have now released a photograph of Richards and are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact investigators immediately. Richards was shot in the right shoulder, and as such, he may be experiencing pain or discomfort in that area, Smith said. She also issued a direct message to the wanted suspect. We know who you are, and we're actively looking for you.

Your world just got smaller, Smith said. I strongly urge you to get a lawyer, contact a lawyer, and turn yourself in. The other two suspects have not yet been identified and remain outstanding. All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous, Smith said, warning members of the public not to approach them.

Details Emerge About Hyde Park Circle Break-In

The new developments come two days after three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer broke into a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Thursday. Investigators previously said the suspects confronted a husband and wife and their two adult daughters inside the home before demanding valuables. An altercation ensued, during which multiple firearms were discharged.

Three of the victims, a 75-year-old man and two women, aged 26 and 28, sustained gunshot wounds. The man and a 64-year-old woman were also struck with a hammer. All four were rushed to hospital. Two remained in hospital with what police described as life-altering injuries as of Thursday afternoon.

On Saturday, Smith revealed that through the grace of God some of them have now been released. This was a family asleep in their own home, Smith said Saturday, describing the attack as involving an appalling level of violence, all for the purpose of acquiring property. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

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Real Estate CEO Victim Describes Terror

CP24 previously learned that David Morton, the CEO of Toronto-based real estate services company The MAC Group, and his wife, Doriana Zohil-Morton, were among those inside the home. In a statement released Friday, Morton described the incident as a terrifying and life-threatening experience and said members of his family were recovering in hospital.

It is difficult to put into words the trauma of experiencing something so horrific in the one place where everyone should feel safest: their own home, he said. Morton also expressed concern about the increasing violence associated with home invasions across Toronto. No family should ever have to experience this. People should be able to sleep peacefully in their homes without fear of armed individuals breaking in and threatening their lives.

Saturday's update comes as investigators continue searching for the three suspects responsible for the attack, which has shaken residents in one of Toronto's most affluent neighbourhoods. We as investigators are working relentlessly to bring this to justice, and identify, locate, and hold accountable those who are still outstanding, Smith said. We are going to pursue every single lead that we have. Smith said residents can expect to continue seeing an increased police presence in the neighbourhood as the investigation progresses.

Home Invocations Surge in Toronto

The Bridle Path incident marked the 119th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year, an increase of 32.2 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. In a statement Friday, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw described the impact of the attack on the family as devastating and said some of the service's most experienced investigators and specialized teams were working to identify those responsible. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about Richards or anyone else involved is being urged to contact Toronto police.