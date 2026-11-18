Toronto police have named Rui Chen, a 41-year-old man from China, as the suspect in a Sept. 22 assault on demonstrators outside the Chinese consulate. Police say he flew to China the same day and is wanted for assault, mischief and uttering threats.

Toronto police have identified a 41-year-old man from China as the suspect in an assault during a protest outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto. The suspect is Rui Chen.

Police said he flew to China on the afternoon of the incident. The case has drawn fresh attention after a recently surfaced video of the confrontation. CTV News senior correspondent Judy Trinh reported on the video as Prime Minister Carney visits China. Police responded to the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China on the morning of Sept. 22 following a call for an assault.

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Police Name Suspect in Consulate Assault

According to police, the man approached demonstrators and allegedly damaged their signs and banners. Police also allege that he assaulted a victim and hurled death threats. In a news release on Wednesday, police named Chen as the suspect. He is wanted for mischief under $5,000, assault, and uttering threats.

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Police released images of Chen. They described him as five-foot-seven with a medium build, short black hair, and wearing prescription glasses. CTV News obtained video of the Sept. 22 altercation. The video shows a man tearing down Falun Gong banners set up outside the Chinese consulate.

In the video, the man threatens to shoot dead a female demonstrator. He also kicks another woman who was videotaping the incident. The two women are part of a rotating group of volunteers who stand outside the consulate each day. They aim to draw attention to China's persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

Details Emerge About Falun Gong Victims

Falun Gong is a spiritual movement that has gained a mass following of millions in China and around the world. Joel Chipkar, spokesperson for the Falun Dafa Association of Canada, spoke to CTV News about the victims. Chipkar said one demonstrator was a Canadian citizen. The other woman was a refugee who fled to Canada in 2024.

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The incident has drawn fresh attention as CTV News' Judy Trinh reported on the recently surfaced video. The report aired as Prime Minister Carney visits China. Toronto police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Chen is believed to be in China, and police said he flew there the same day as the assault.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not said whether they will seek extradition. The charges against Chen have not been proven in court. With files from CTV National News senior correspondent Judy Trinh.