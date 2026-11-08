Toronto Police Identify 18-Year-Old Malik Abass as 2026 Homicide Victim

Toronto Police confirmed Malik Abass, 18, died after a Saturday shooting in Etobicoke. This marks the city's 33rd homicide of 2026, with investigators urging public assistance.

Toronto Police have formally identified 18-year-old Malik Abass as the young man from Mississauga who tragically lost his life following a violent shooting incident in Etobicoke. The identification was released in a news update issued by the police service, confirming the identity of the victim who was found with gunshot wounds in the early evening of Saturday.

Incident Details and Police Response

Officers were dispatched to a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Rathburn Road and The East Mall at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement personnel located a male victim who was suffering from critical gunshot injuries. First responders immediately commenced life-saving measures to stabilize the young man before paramedics could transport him to a nearby hospital.

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Despite the urgent medical interventions performed by emergency personnel, Malik Abass was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital. The shooting has been designated as Toronto's 33rd homicide of 2026, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by the city's law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety.

Investigation and Suspect Status

Toronto Police have indicated that the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting managed to flee the area before officers could secure the scene. As of the most recent update, no arrests have been made in connection with this specific incident. Investigators are actively working to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and to locate the individuals responsible for the fatal gunfire.

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Detectives are currently reviewing evidence from the scene and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who possesses relevant information to come forward. The police service has not yet released details regarding any potential motives or connections between the victim and the suspects involved in this tragic event.

Community Impact and Official Statements

In a briefing held at the scene on Saturday, Insp. Jeff Allington acknowledged the profound impact such incidents have on local residents and business owners. He stated that an event like this can be very traumatic for the community and the members that reside and work in the area. Insp. Allington emphasized that police are also deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of the neighborhood.

"We understand that an event like this can be very traumatic for the community and the members that reside and work in the area, and we want to assure you that we are also concerned about this," said Insp. Allington during his address to reporters. His comments reflect the broader concern within the police service regarding the safety of Etobicoke residents.

Call for Public Assistance and Next Steps

Toronto Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the dedicated tip line. The public is encouraged to provide any details that could assist in the ongoing investigation, including descriptions of vehicles, individuals, or suspicious activities observed around the time of the incident. The investigation remains active as detectives continue their work.

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As the community mourns the loss of Malik Abass, police remain committed to resolving this case and holding those responsible accountable. The identification of the victim is a critical step in the process, allowing the family to begin the grieving process while the investigation proceeds. Further updates are expected as new information becomes available to the public.