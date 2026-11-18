Toronto Police Service is searching for three men in their twenties after an assault occurred on a TTC subway train in North York on Monday afternoon.

Toronto Police are actively searching for three suspects following a violent assault that took place on a Toronto Transit Commission subway train in North York on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred near the Sheppard Yonge Subway station, located in the vicinity of Sheppard Avenue East and Yonge Street, prompting an immediate police response to the scene. Authorities have confirmed that a victim was injured during the altercation, which involved the use of a weapon by the alleged attackers.

Details Of The Subway Incident

Police responded to emergency reports of an assault at the Sheppard Yonge Subway station on Monday. The suspects were traveling northbound on the subway line when they became involved in an altercation with the victim. During this confrontation, the suspects allegedly assaulted the individual with a weapon, resulting in injuries. Following the attack, the suspects fled the station area, leaving the victim to seek or await medical attention and for officers to secure the scene.

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Suspect Descriptions And Appearance

Law enforcement officials have provided detailed physical descriptions of the three male suspects, who are believed to be in their twenties. The first suspect is described as having a medium build, short curly black hair, and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Red Bull printed across the chest and black pants. The second suspect is characterized by a taller, slim build, long curly afro-style hair, and a moustache. His attire included a blue hoodie worn under a black jacket and white or blue washed jean pants. The third suspect is described as having a medium build and was wearing a red and blue winter jacket along with dark pants.

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Public Appeal For Information

Toronto Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals to come forward. The suspects fled the station immediately after the assault, and police are relying on public cooperation to help identify and locate them. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the subway cars and surrounding areas to track the movements of the three men. Residents in North York and commuters using the Sheppard Yonge station are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals matching the descriptions provided.

Next Steps In The Investigation

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to piece together the events leading up to the assault and the subsequent flight of the suspects. The use of a weapon during the incident has elevated the severity of the charges, and investigators are likely to pursue the matter with urgency. The Toronto Police Service continues to emphasize the importance of community safety and encourages citizens to assist in resolving this case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact investigators directly to aid in the apprehension of the suspects.