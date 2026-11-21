Toronto police are searching for Thorn Busch-Cameron, wanted for sexual assault and interference with minors following an incident in Toronto's east end.

Toronto Police Service officers are actively searching for a 27-year-old man following reports of a sexual assault involving two teenagers in the east end of the city earlier this week. The investigation was triggered when police received a distress call on Wednesday regarding an incident near the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Main Street. Responding officers quickly determined that a suspect had approached two youths at a local business and allegedly committed sexual assault against them.

Details of Wednesday Evening Incident

According to police reports, the victims managed to flee the scene immediately after the alleged attack and subsequently reported the incident to law enforcement authorities. Investigators confirmed that the two teenagers did not sustain any physical injuries during the confrontation. Police emphasized that the victims did not know the suspect prior to the event, indicating that the encounter was unsolicited and random in nature.

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The suspect, identified in a news release issued on Saturday by the Toronto Police Service, is Thorn Busch-Cameron of Toronto. He is currently wanted in connection with the sexual assault charges arising from this specific incident. Additionally, authorities have linked him to several other serious criminal charges that are currently under review by the justice system.

Specific Criminal Charges and Background

Thorn Busch-Cameron faces multiple charges beyond the immediate assault allegations. He is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order, which suggests a history of non-compliance with previous legal conditions. Furthermore, he is sought in relation to four counts of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 years, highlighting the severity of his criminal profile.

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Law enforcement officials have provided a detailed physical description to assist the public in identifying the suspect. Thorn Busch-Cameron is described as standing five-foot-10 with a thin build and distinct blue eyes. His distinctive appearance is being used as a primary identifier in the ongoing manhunt across Toronto.

Last Known Appearance and Descriptors

Police have released specific details regarding Thorn Busch-Cameron's attire at the time he was last seen. He was reportedly wearing a white hat, a grey sweater, and a black jacket. His lower body was dressed in black jeans, and he was wearing white shoes when authorities tracked his last known movements in the area.

Crucially, the suspect was also carrying a black side bag when he was spotted. Authorities urge anyone who may have seen this individual matching the description in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street vicinity to come forward with any information that could aid in his capture.

Public Safety and Investigation Status

The Toronto Police Service continues to treat this case with high priority given the nature of the crimes alleged. The combination of sexual assault and interference with minors places Thorn Busch-Cameron on a watch list for immediate apprehension. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses to narrow down his potential whereabouts.

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Community members are advised to remain vigilant and to report any sightings of Thorn Busch-Cameron to police immediately. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to ensure the safety of the public while bringing the suspect to justice for the alleged offenses committed earlier this week.