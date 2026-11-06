Toronto Police Seek Driver in Hit-and-Run That Injured Pedestrian and Dog

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a black Ford F-150 who struck a 31-year-old man and his dog in a hit-and-run on Oct. 27, leaving both with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police are intensifying their search for a motorist responsible for a severe hit-and-run collision that occurred in the Davenport-Salem area last week. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, October 27, resulted in serious injuries for both a pedestrian and his dog, prompting a widespread public appeal for witness information.

According to investigators, the accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. near the intersection of Davenport Road and Salem Road North. A thirty-one-year-old man and his dog were waiting at the southeast corner of this intersection to cross the street when the tragic event unfolded. A black Ford F-150 pickup truck, traveling westbound on Davenport Road, reportedly made an abrupt left turn that struck the pair.

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Police allege that the driver did not stop after impact but instead fled southbound on Salem Road North, leaving the victims on the scene. Both the man and his animal companion were dragged a distance by the vehicle before it escaped. Emergency responders attended to the scene, and officials confirmed that while the injuries sustained by both the human and canine victims are serious, they are not life-threatening.

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Black Ford F-150 Suspect Vehicle

Investigators have provided specific details to help the public identify the suspect vehicle. They believe the truck involved was a black Ford F-150 manufactured between the years 2018 and 2020. A key distinguishing feature noted by police is that the vehicle had blacked-out taillights, which may have made it harder to spot during the evening hours.

Authorities are urging any residents, local businesses, or drivers who may have captured security camera or dashcam footage of the area around 5 p.m. on October 27 to come forward. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Toronto Police Traffic Services directly. The investigation is ongoing as officers analyze potential video evidence from nearby properties and traffic cameras.

This specific incident highlights a concerning trend of pedestrian collisions currently affecting the Greater Toronto Area. Toronto police noted that this hit-and-run is part of a series of recent accidents involving pedestrians across the region. In the same week as the October 27 collision, at least nine other individuals were struck by vehicles in various locations throughout the GTA. This alarming statistic includes vulnerable road users such as two children, aged seven and one, who were involved in separate incidents.

Rising Pedestrian Collisions in GTA

Additional reports have documented multiple pedestrians struck in Richmond Hill and other areas since Wednesday night of the previous week. At least five pedestrians have been struck by drivers in the GTA since Wednesday night alone, according to police reports. These accumulating events have raised significant concerns among community leaders and safety advocates regarding road safety protocols. The seriousness of the injuries and the nature of the hit-and-run have galvanized the local community to assist law enforcement.

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Toronto Police emphasize the critical role that public assistance plays in solving such cases quickly. The appeal for witnesses underscores the urgent need for accountability in hit-and-run cases where victims are left injured and abandoned. The police continue to review all available leads and are working to ensure the driver faces appropriate legal consequences. Residents are reminded to remain vigilant, particularly when crossing streets in high-traffic zones like Davenport Road.

Ongoing Police Investigation

The ongoing investigation serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on urban roadways and the importance of driver responsibility.