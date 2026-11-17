Toronto police are searching for the driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra who fled after striking two men boarding a streetcar near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East on Oct 2. The TTC says more than 140 people were struck boarding or exiting streetcars between 2014 and 2024.

Toronto police are searching for a driver after two people boarding a streetcar in the city's east end were injured in a hit-and-run last month.

The fail-to-remain collision happened on Oct. 2 near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East. Police say they were called to that area at around 7 a.m. The case remains under investigation by Toronto Police Service Traffic Services. Investigators say a blue Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Broadview Avenue at the same time that a 52-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were attempting to board a streetcar. The motorist operating the Hyundai hit both pedestrians, according to police.

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The vehicle made no attempt to stop, and fled the area, Toronto police said in a news release. The 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The 35-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital for evaluation and care. Emergency services responded to the scene to provide immediate medical attention to the two victims.

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Police seek footage of blue Hyundai

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a 2014 to 2016 blue Hyundai Elantra with a damaged windshield. Investigators note the damage is a result of the collision with the pedestrians. This detail is crucial for identifying the car, as the damage may be visible in dashcam or security footage. Toronto police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the area at the time of this incident to contact them at 416-808-1900.

Authorities are urging anyone who was in the area on Oct. 2 to check their cameras. Any video showing a blue Hyundai Elantra with windshield damage leaving the vicinity around 7 a.m. could be vital to the investigation. The TTC said the safety of everyone riding on and working at the TTC is its paramount concern. These incidents are far too common and unacceptable, spokesperson Stuart Green wrote in an email.

TTC targets illegal streetcar passing

We know between 2014 and 2024, more than 140 people were struck boarding or exiting streetcars. Passing a stopped streetcar with open doors is not only illegal under the HTA, it can also have tragic consequences, he added. If there's anything we can provide to police in relation to this incident, we will of course share that with them, Green said. The TTC currently has a pilot project underway targeting road users who illegally pass streetcars with open doors.

Four streetcars along the Bathurst, Carlton, King, Queen, and Dundas routes are equipped with cameras onboard. The cameras monitor how often cyclists as well as those operating e-bikes, scooters, and vehicles blow past streetcars with open doors. With the aim of improving rider safety, this pilot is being undertaken to test the reliability of the technology to use for future enforcement.

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Green noted that the new program they're exploring would see those who illegally pass automatically ticketed and ideally deter people from doing it in the first place. While this specific hit-and-run involved pedestrians boarding the streetcar rather than vehicles passing open doors, the incident highlights the general dangers present at streetcar stops. Police emphasize the importance of community cooperation in identifying the driver who failed to remain at the scene of this collision.