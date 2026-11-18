Toronto police say a 14-month investigation called Project Swords disrupted an alleged tow-truck industry criminal enterprise, foiled a murder plot, led to 21 arrests and 112 charges, and ended a police contract with Williams Towing.

Toronto police say they foiled a plot to murder two people connected to the tow truck industry during a 14-month investigation that led to 21 arrests and 112 charges.

The probe, dubbed Project Swords, also resulted in the termination of a towing company contract with Toronto police. Det. -Sgt. Steve Matthews announced the results at a news conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

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Murder Plot Linked to Towing Industry

He said the investigation began as a look into violence tied to the towing industry but grew into something much larger. What emerged was more than a dispute connected to the towing services, Matthews said. Investigators uncovered evidence that we allege was a broader criminal enterprise involving violence, firearms trafficking, fraud, auto theft and other criminal activity throughout the GTA.

One of the most significant outcomes, he said, was the disruption of an alleged conspiracy to murder two individuals connected to the towing industry. Investigators determined that as part of the conspiracy, individuals involved in organizing and planning the murders had arranged for surveillance of the intended victims. Because of our work, we intervened before that plan could be carried out, Matthews said.

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Three of the 21 arrested now face conspiracy to commit murder charges, including the alleged leader of the group. Police identified him as 43-year-old Whitby resident Manoharan Subramaniam. Police allege Subramaniam directed the murder plot and that those involved in organizing and planning the killings had arranged for the surveillance of the intended victims. Police also allege Subramaniam was the de facto leader of Williams Towing, one of four tow truck companies contracted by Toronto police.

It was determined through the investigation, which took months to conduct, that Manoharan Subramaniam was the de facto leader of the organization despite not being listed on any paperwork, Matthews said. According to police, Subramaniam has ties to several other businesses operating within the GTA, including another tow truck company called Bob's Towing.

Police allege that despite the businesses and associated properties being registered in the names of other individuals, Subramaniam exercised control over their operations and finances, investigators said in a news release. Subramaniam was arrested following the execution of 13 search warrants across the GTA on Nov. 12, 2026. Items seized included multiple firearms, ammunition, and drugs. Police said as part of the investigation, they also identified fraudulent physiotherapy clinics and stock fraud offences which involved pump and dump schemes.

A correctional officer at the Toronto East Detention Centre has also been charged for allegedly promising to assist Subramaniam while in custody, Matthews said. Officers got wind of what was happening and prevented him from interfering in any way and contacted our partners at correctional services. At no point was he ever at the Toronto East Detention Centre so there wasn't an actual impact.

As a result of the investigation, Toronto police have terminated their contractual relationship with Williams Towing. The company had been responsible for towing services within 41, 42, 43, and 55 Divisions. Temporary towing providers have been engaged to ensure continuity of service while a longer-term procurement process is undertaken, police said in a news release issued Wednesday. The charges relate to a number of violent incidents across the GTA, including shootings, arsons, and extortion attempts, police said.

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Project Yankee and Ongoing Probes

The investigation is one of two probes undertaken by Toronto police since investigators discovered a sharp escalation in crimes linked to individuals and groups vying for control of the towing industry, Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said at the news conference. Police said Project Yankee, which concluded in June 2025, focused on an opposing criminal faction known as The Union and resulted in the arrest of 20 people.

This investigation has significantly disrupted an organized criminal network that we allege was responsible for serious criminal activity in our communities, Chief Supt. Matthews said in a news release. The success of Projects Yankee and Swords sends a clear message: organized crime has no place in our communities, and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt those responsible for it.

Matthews also noted shootings and firearm discharges related to the towing industry have dramatically dropped in recent years. He said in 2023, 62 shooting and firearm discharges were linked to tow truck-related disputes, amounting to 13 per cent of all such incidents that year. That number dropped to 18 incidents in 2024, and five in 2025, representing about two per cent of all shooting and firearm discharges in Toronto last year.

Court Proceedings Continue

Projects Yankee and Swords represent a coordinated policing effort that has significantly disrupted the two largest organized crime groups linked to violence in the GTA towing industry, the news release read. Together, these investigations have prevented acts of violence, dismantled criminal networks and made communities safer across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Police say Project Swords targeted an opposing organization investigators allege was led by Manoharan (Mano) Subramaniam.

Police allege that Subramaniam directed the conspiracy to murder two individuals connected to the towing industry. Chief Supt. Joe Matthews says that a very small percentage of tow companies in the GTA are involved in the criminal underworld and police have no reason to believe that other companies not named are tied to any criminality.

Six arrests were connected to an organized auto theft operation, two arrests were connected to an arson investigation, and three arrests were connected to fraudulent physiotherapy clinics. Insp. Steve Matthews says that the suspect alleged to be behind the alleged criminal enterprise was the de facto leader of Williams Towing despite not being listed on any paperwork. Matthews says that at the time of the arrests, Williams Towing had a contract with the Toronto Police Service to provide vehicle tows.

Insp. Steve Matthews says that police have identified alleged links between one of the suspects and a number of businesses. The investigation continues and more details may be released. The case remains before the courts. None of the allegations have been proven in court.