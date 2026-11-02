Toronto Police Defend Non-Arrest of Bridle Path Home Invasion Suspect

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw defends releasing Daijohn Richards despite gunshot wound, citing lack of direct evidence linking suspect to Bridle Path home invasion violence.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw publicly defended the decision to not arrest 23-year-old suspect Daijohn Richards immediately after Richards appeared at a hospital with a gunshot wound following a violent home invasion in the Bridle Path neighborhood. The incident occurred last Thursday, prompting questions from reporters about why law enforcement did not detain the individual when medical professionals treated his injury. Chief Demkiw addressed these concerns during an unrelated news conference on Monday, stating that there has been no failure in the investigation despite public outcry.

Evidence Requirements for Arresting Suspects

Chief Demkiw emphasized that police officers were extremely clear about their process, stating they are strictly following the evidence as it becomes available rather than acting on suspicion alone. He clarified that there was no evidence to suggest that one of the suspects had been shot at the scene of the home invasion itself. The police chief noted that had there been any evidence allowing for a different outcome, such as an immediate arrest, that action would have been taken without delay.

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Standard police protocol requires reasonable grounds linking a suspect to a specific crime before an arrest can be made, even when an individual appears at a hospital with injuries. Although police are typically called to hospitals when gunshot wounds are reported, they cannot detain anyone without meeting the legal threshold for arrest. This legal framework explains why Richards was able to leave the hospital after being treated for his injury on that same day.

Suspect Identification and Hospital Timeline

On Saturday, police officially named Daijohn Richards of Toronto as one of the three suspects wanted in connection with the violent home invasion that targeted a family near Hyde Park Circle and Post Road. Authorities stated that Richards walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday, believing he had been accidentally shot by an accomplice during the commission of the crime. Investigators immediately recognized the potential connection between the suspect and the case upon learning of his presence at the medical facility.

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Inspector Kristy Smith confirmed that officers interacted with Richards on Thursday while he was at the hospital. However, she explained that they did not possess enough information at that specific time to justify an arrest before Richards was discharged later that morning. The decision to release him was based on the lack of direct evidence connecting his gunshot wound to the violent intrusion at the private residence.

Details of the Violent Home Invasion

The home invasion involved three suspects who were armed with handguns and a hammer as they forced their way into the residence. The attackers made demands for valuables and violently attacked four adults residing in the home, including a 75-year-old father, a 64-year-old mother, and their daughters who are aged 26 and 28. The brazen nature of the attack has deeply affected the community, with Chief Demkiw acknowledging that such violations rock the sense of safety and security for residents.

The two other suspects involved in the attack have not yet been identified by authorities. Inspector Smith described them as being in their twenties and noted that they were wearing dark clothes at the time of the incident. Police are continuing to search for these individuals as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that left family members injured and terrified in their own home.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Assurance

Chief Demkiw expressed full confidence in the abilities of his officers to chase and apprehend the offenders and bring them to justice. He assured Torontonians that no resource will be spared and no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of the suspects. The police chief acknowledged the public's concern, noting that the work required to solve complex cases often takes time and does not always align perfectly with public expectations or television portrayals.

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Richards was discharged from the hospital on Friday and is currently missing, which has intensified the police drive to locate him. Chief Demkiw described the nature of the unfolding situation as very dynamic and very active, indicating that the investigation remains in full swing. He stated that if he had been a victim of these horrible circumstances, he would want the current team pursuing the offenders with the same level of dedication and determination.