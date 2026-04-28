Toronto Police Claim Progress on Missing Persons Reforms, but LGBTQ+ Community Remains Skeptical

Five years after a review called for systemic reforms in Toronto’s missing persons investigations, police say they’ve implemented 63% of recommendations. However, LGBTQ+ advocates and community members argue that little has changed, with many still hesitant to trust law enforcement.

Five years after an independent review called for systemic reforms in how the Toronto Police Service (TPS) handles missing persons investigations, the force claims significant progress has been made—though many in the LGBTQ+ community argue that little has changed.

The review, titled *Missing and Missed*, was commissioned in 2018 following the arrest of serial killer Bruce McArthur, who pleaded guilty to murdering eight men—most of them immigrants or refugees from South Asia or the Middle East with ties to Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village—between 2010 and 2017. Despite repeated warnings from the LGBTQ+ community, TPS had dismissed concerns about a potential serial killer targeting vulnerable individuals in the area, sparking widespread outrage.

The resulting report, published in 2021, included 155 recommendations aimed at improving missing persons investigations, reducing systemic bias in policing, and fostering better community trust. These included developing clearer guidelines for reporting missing persons, eliminating discriminatory practices, and enhancing collaboration between police and marginalized groups.

In a recent update, TPS announced that it had implemented 98 of the 155 recommendations—approximately 63%—citing improvements such as the creation of Community Conversation Circles, updated missing persons protocols, and the publication of *The Community Guide to Report a Person Missing*. Chief Myron Demkiw stated that these changes reflect a more responsive and community-centered approach to policing.

However, LGBTQ+ advocates and community members remain skeptical. Many still hesitate to engage with police, fearing discrimination or inadequate support. The Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention (ASAAP), which played a key role in pushing for the review, has continued working with TPS on training programs related to cultural sensitivity, mental health, and HIV stigma.

Yet, Tyllin Cordeiro, director of programs at ASAAP, noted that many individuals still avoid reporting crimes or missing persons cases to police, preferring to seek help from community organizations instead. Srutika Sabu, ASAAP’s manager of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, emphasized that structural injustices persist, with racialized and LGBTQ+ individuals often facing hostile or dismissive treatment from officers.

A queer, South Asian resident of Church-Wellesley, who spoke anonymously due to fear of police retaliation, echoed these concerns, stating that they and others in the community feel unsafe and unsupported by TPS. They described a lack of meaningful updates on missing persons cases and a pervasive distrust of law enforcement, rooted in historical and ongoing mistreatment.

While acknowledging the existence of the *Missing and Missed* report, the resident expressed doubt that its recommendations had led to tangible improvements in police-community relations. The gap between TPS’s claims of progress and the lived experiences of marginalized communities highlights ongoing challenges in reforming policing practices and rebuilding trust





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