Toronto police chief defends no arrest in Bridle Path home invasion after suspect released from hospital

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says officers did not have enough evidence to arrest a suspect in the Bridle Path home invasion when he arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect, Daijohn Richards, 23, was later released and is now wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says officers who responded to the Bridle Path shooting did not know a suspect had been shot in the home invasion until later.

Police Defend Decision Not to Arrest Suspect

Demkiw defended the decision not to arrest the suspect when he arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He said the decision was informed by the evidence investigators had at that time. The chief spoke on Monday about the case. He said officers responded to the hospital as they normally would.

Also read Police identify 1 suspect in Toronto home invasion, search underway for all 3

He added that police advanced the investigation with the speed and flow available to them. Demkiw said investigators in the middle of the night did not have information that an assailant had been shot during the home invasion. The home invasion happened just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Officers were called to a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood.

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Police said three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer broke into the home. The suspects encountered the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult children. A struggle ensued. The man, previously identified by CP24 as 75-year-old David Morton, and his 26 and 28-year-old daughters were shot.

Morton and his wife, 64-year-old Doriana Zohil-Morton, were also struck by a hammer. All four victims were rushed to hospital, with some sustaining life-altering injuries. On Saturday, Toronto police said some of the victims had been discharged from hospital. Police did not reveal who is still receiving care.

Investigation Proceeds Without Home Invasion Target

Investigators previously said the home does not appear to have been targeted. Morton, who is the CEO of a Toronto real estate services company, released a statement following the incident. He said it is difficult to put into words the trauma of experiencing something so horrific in the one place where everyone should feel safest: their own home. The Bridle Path is one of Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhoods and is home to numerous multi-million dollar mansions on large lots.

Drake is one of the neighbourhood's residents and his home is located just 700 metres from the residence where the home invasion took place. Speaking alongside Demkiw, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow described the home invasion as an act of brutal violence. She said the chief of police has her full support to apprehend the suspects as quickly as possible and to work with the local residents' association to prevent further home invasions.

Suspect Released from Hospital Despite Gunshot Wound

She also wished the Morton family a speedy recovery. Police also said one suspect attended St. Joseph's Health Centre with a gunshot wound on the morning of Oct. 29. He was released and is now wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Daijohn Richards, 23, was shot in the shoulder during the home invasion by one of his alleged accomplices.

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Toronto police were informed about his visit to hospital under Ontario's Mandatory Gunshot Wounds Reporting Act. However, by the time he was released later that afternoon, police had not yet established his connection to the scene. In a statement after that revelation, police said officers immediately recognized the potential connection between the home invasion and the individual who showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound.

Reasonable Grounds Required for Arrest in Investigation

But recognizing a potential suspect and having enough evidence to arrest them are two different things. Suspicion alone is not enough. Police need reasonable grounds, supported by evidence, to make an arrest. Demkiw added that investigators in the middle of the night did not have information that an assailant had been shot during that home invasion.

He maintained that the investigation proceeded as quickly as possible. He said police are following the evidence as it becomes available. Had there been evidence to allow them to do something different, that is what would have happened. Demkiw would not say if police were surveilling the suspect after he was released, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

In an interview with CTV News Channel, CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis said it is easy to second guess the police and how they handled this. He said following investigative procedure is paramount. We do not know what the police did or what they are doing as we speak, the former OPP commissioner said.

We have to trust Toronto police, who are a great police department and very experienced in major crime investigations, and they will handle this the right way. New details from Beth Macdonell examine how police linked a hospital patient to the attack after his release. The investigation remains ongoing and more details are expected to come. With files from Codi Wilson, Chris Fox, Bryann Aguillar, and Jermaine Wilson.