Toronto police arrested three individuals, including two teens, after a stolen vehicle rammed a cruiser during a takedown. Four loaded Glock firearms with prohibited magazines were seized.

Toronto police arrested three people and seized four loaded handguns after the driver of a stolen vehicle deliberately rammed a police cruiser during a takedown early Thursday.

Dash camera video captured the collision as officers moved in on possible home invasion suspects. Officers from 32 Division were conducting proactive patrols around 2 a.m. as part of Project HIDE (Home Invasion Deterrence and Enforcement). They spotted a grey Honda CR-V circling the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen.

Also read Toronto police identify suspect vehicle tied to midtown fatal shooting, attempted home invasion

Police conducted surveillance and followed the vehicle to the area of Jamestown Crescent. During a coordinated police takedown, the driver of the stolen vehicle deliberately rammed a marked police vehicle, police said in a news release. One adult and two teens were subsequently arrested. A search of the individuals and the stolen vehicle resulted in the seizure of four loaded Glock semi-automatic firearms.

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Arrested Individuals Were On Bail

All four firearms had rounds chambered and were equipped with prohibited overcapacity magazines, including a drum-style magazine capable of holding 50 rounds. Police also said all three of the accused were out on bail at the time of the incident. A 19-year-old Brampton man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a conveyance, disguise with intent, and other firearm-related charges.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old are also facing charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and disguise with intent. The charges have not been tested in court and police cannot identify the teens due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Insp. Paul Rinkoff of 32 Division said Project HIDE was launched to address the increase in home invasions this year.

It consists of two teams of officers proactively patrolling 32 Division residential areas from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week. We are out there looking for perpetrators of stolen vehicles so that we can stop home invasions before they occur, Rinkoff said. And clearly, we have had some success. Rinkoff said given the firearms and prohibited magazines seized on Thursday, the arrests of the three individuals prevented deaths.

Proactive Policing Prevents Deaths

He explained the suspects suspicious driving caught the attention of the officers, prompting them to initiate a traffic stop. They determined the vehicle was stolen, and they initiated an enforcement action, which led to an apprehension, Rinkoff said. While it is frustrating for him and his officers that the arrested individuals were out on bail for related offences, Rinkoff said that wont deter them from doing their job.

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They are going to be out there patrolling and doing their best to keep the community safe, he said. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw commended 32 Divisions response in a social media post on Friday afternoon, saying this is proactive policing in action. These are the kinds of situations our officers are facing. Thanks to their work, we have seized more than 500 crime guns so far this year, Demkiw wrote.

In a written statement accompanying the release, Insp. Paul Rinkoff said, We recognize the concerns in our community about home invasions and other violent crimes, and our officers are taking proactive steps to address them. The seizure of four loaded firearms is a significant public safety outcome and underscores both the importance of proactive policing and the risks our officers face every day in keeping our communities safe.