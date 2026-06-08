Toronto Police Arrest Suspects in Distraction Thefts Targeting Vulnerable Residents

Toronto police have released images of two suspects wanted in distraction thefts in Toronto. Arrests have been made following an investigation into numerous distraction thefts targeting vulnerable residents in the GTA.

Toronto police have released images of two suspects wanted in distraction thefts in Toronto . Toronto police say arrests have been made following an investigation into numerous distraction thefts targeting vulnerable residents in the GTA .

Speaking at a news conference on Monday afternoon, Supt. Ron Taverner described one of the distraction thefts that 23 Division officers investigated. Police said on Feb. 26, officers were called to a robbery near Woodbine Downs Boulevard and Finch Avenue. Taverner said a victim was sitting in a vehicle when she was approached by suspects in a parking lot.

The suspects, Taverner said, offered her counterfeit jewelry and a fake iPhone while removing the victim's real jewelry. The suspects, according to police, forcefully removed gold chains from the neck of the victim, who sustained minor injuries. He said two suspects, identified as Patricia Ghivea, 20, and Loredana Gardian, 23, were subsequently arrested in connection with the robbery and police believe they are responsible for multiple other incidents across the region.

They are facing a number of charges, including robbery with violence. Investigators have now released images of the suspects in an effort to identify other potential victims. There are several groups across Ontario that are carrying out distraction thefts and Taverner said many are not from Canada.

We believe that in a lot of cases, these people are here on visitor visas, etc. and so that's creating a much more difficult way that we have to locate them, find them, he said. The news conference comes following the release of the results of Project Jetsetter, a Durham police probe that investigators say uncovered. Taverner noted that the level of violence being used in the distraction robberies is troubling.

He said most of the victims are older, including some in their 80s and 90s. Some of the elderly victims have been hospitalized as a result of distraction thefts. As Toronto prepares to welcome visitors from around the world during the FIFA World Cup, it is important that residents and visitors alike remain aware of their surroundings, in particular in busy public spaces, Taverner said.

He offered tips for people to stay safe during the busy summer months, including keeping purses and backpacks zipped, never leaving personal belongings unattended, keeping phones in front pockets, and being cautious when approached by overly friendly strangers who try to put things in your hands. These suspects often rely on the kindness politeness and trust of others, Taverner said, adding that sometimes children are used to aid in the distraction and suspects often work in pairs





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Distraction Thefts Arrests GTA Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toledo, Ohio, police seek suspects after shooting near festival, council member says at least 8 victimsToledo officers responded to a report of a person shot near the Old West End Festival late afternoon Saturday and found multiple people shot, the Ohio city's police department says. A man who went to the scene to help people said he saw at least five wounded, while a city council member says there were at least eight victims.

Read more »

Police seek five suspects in violent Calgary bar assault that injured chef and bartenderCalgary police are searching for four women and one man responsible for an assault at a bar that left a chef and bartender injured. The attack occurred after the suspects were asked to leave the establishment, and one victim required hospital treatment. Authorities have released still images of the suspects to aid in the investigation.

Read more »

Police Search For Suspects In Ohio Shooting That Wounded 12 People At Street FestivalAuthorities say a shooting near a busy street festival in Ohio has wounded at least 12 people.

Read more »

Toronto police to work with foreign officers during FIFA to manage international fansPolice want to make sure they can understand the crowd dynamics of groups they may not have had experience with locally

Read more »