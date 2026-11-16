Toronto police arrest Daijohn Richards in Ottawa in Bridle Path home invasion

Toronto police say Daijohn Richards, 23, wanted in the violent Oct. 29 Bridle Path home invasion, was arrested in Ottawa along with two people accused of helping him evade arrest. Two other home invasion suspects remain wanted.

Toronto police say Daijohn Richards, one of three suspects in the violent Bridle Path home invasion, was arrested in Ottawa over the weekend. The 23-year-old was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with the Oct. 29 attack that injured four members of the same family.

The arrest was announced at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters on Monday morning. Police said Richards was arrested along with two others accused of helping him evade arrest. Insp. Kristy Smith of the Hold Up Squad said the two other individuals arrested in Ottawa have each been charged with accessory after the fact.

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Richards Arrested After Evading Police

She said knowing someone is wanted and helping them hide from police is a criminal offence. Richards attended a Toronto hospital for treatment shortly after the home invasion and was subsequently released before investigators had the evidence to arrest him. Police later issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

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The incident occurred on Oct. 29 at a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, shortly before 4 a.m. Police previously said three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer broke into the residence through the rear door. A struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters. Police said the man and his two children were shot, while his wife was struck by a hammer.

The three suspects demanded valuables before the altercation, police said. The father, 75, and his two adult daughters were shot, and the father and mother were both hit with a hammer. All four victims were taken to hospital, with some sustaining life-altering injuries, police said last month. Richards was arrested near Hunt Club Road and Bridle Path Drive in Ottawa on Nov. 14 with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.

Richards Faces Multiple Serious Charges

P.E. ) Squad and the Ottawa Police Service. He remains in custody, Smith said. He has been charged with break and enter, disguise with intent, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of robbery, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Smith said investigators gathered evidence in the hours following the home invasion. She said police would spare no resources in efforts to locate and arrest him and the others responsible for the violent home invasion. Two other outstanding suspects in the home invasion are still wanted. They were identified by police as Gesley Fenelus, 27, and Melanie Riddell, 28.

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On Monday, police released an image of a vehicle wanted in connection with the incident. The vehicle is described as a grey Honda CRV with a spare tire mounted on the front driver's side. Smith said the vehicle is very distinctive and asked anyone with information about it or the home invasion to contact police immediately. She said she could not say whether the vehicle was stolen or borrowed at the time.

Horrific Surveillance Footage Details Violence

When asked about video surveillance footage captured inside the home, Smith called the evidence horrific. She said it is helpful in identifying perpetrators and detailing the gravity of the violence. She said it would be inappropriate to comment further because it is likely to be submitted as evidence at trial. Presented in court, Smith said, the footage will demonstrate how violent the actors are when they are preying in your own home.

She said the two outstanding suspects should get a lawyer and turn themselves in. Smith said somebody knows the other two suspects and someone is stopping them from turning themselves in and hiding them. She said police will find them. Police said they cannot discount the possibility that Richards may have been involved in the 107 other home invasions in Toronto so far this year.

Suspect May Link To Other Invasions

Smith said she cannot pinpoint him as responsible for those other home invasions, but she would not put it past the realm of possibility that he may have played a role in some of them.