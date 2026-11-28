Toronto Police arrested an impaired driver following a Saturday morning collision in Scarborough that sent three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto Police confirmed that two individuals were transported to the hospital following a serious traffic collision in Scarborough on Saturday morning, resulting in the arrest of an alleged impaired driver. The incident involved a vehicle that struck a traffic light post, causing significant disruption to the local roadway and leading to emergency response protocols being activated immediately after the crash.

Details of Saturday Morning Collision

Toronto Police Service were called to the intersection of Brimley and St. Andrews roads, located north of Lawrence Avenue East, just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of a two-vehicle collision. The specific location of the crash near Brimley and St. Andrews roads was identified as the primary site where the traffic light post was struck by one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

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Upon arrival, police officers discovered that both drivers of the vehicles involved were male and remained at the scene of the accident to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The initial assessment of the situation indicated that the collision had caused structural damage to the traffic light post, which likely contributed to the severity of the incident and the subsequent hospitalizations for those involved.

Arrests and Hospitalizations for Passengers

Police officials later clarified the status of all individuals involved in the crash, confirming that one of the male drivers was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the impact. Simultaneously, the other male driver, identified as the operator of the vehicle that struck the traffic light post, was taken into custody by Toronto Police Service on charges related to impaired driving, pending further judicial review.

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In addition to the two male drivers, a female passenger who was traveling in the vehicle operated by the alleged impaired driver was also transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Police stated that this passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries during the collision, ensuring that all individuals involved in the Saturday morning incident received appropriate medical attention and that no fatalities were reported at this time.

Road Closures and Traffic Disruptions

As a direct consequence of the ongoing police investigation and the accident scene involving the damaged traffic light post, roads in the immediate area surrounding Brimley and St. Andrews roads remain closed to public traffic. Toronto Police Service have issued urgent advisories to local commuters and drivers, instructing them to exercise extreme caution in the vicinity and to consider using alternate routes to avoid the congestion caused by the emergency response teams.

The continued closure of the intersection serves to allow investigators to properly document the evidence related to the alleged impaired driving incident and the subsequent collision with the infrastructure. Drivers are strongly encouraged to plan their commutes accordingly, keeping in mind that the area north of Lawrence Avenue East may experience significant delays and diversions until the investigation is concluded and the traffic light post is repaired.