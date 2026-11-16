Toronto Police Arrest Daijohn Richards in Bridle Path Home Invasion

Daijohn Richards arrested in Ottawa following violent Bridle Path home invasion on October 29. Two accessories charged as police seek remaining suspects and a grey Honda CRV.

Toronto Police Service officials announced the apprehension of Daijohn Richards, a 23-year-old suspect central to a violent home invasion in the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood. The arrest was formally confirmed during a press conference held at Toronto Police Headquarters on Monday morning, marking a significant development in the investigation.

Daijohn Richards Apprehended in Ottawa

Inspector Kristy Smith, serving with the Toronto Police Hold Up Squad, revealed that Richards was taken into custody over the weekend in Ottawa. This successful operation concludes the immediate pursuit of the primary accused involved in the October 29 incident. Police emphasized that this arrest disrupts the immediate threat posed by the main suspect to the community.

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Two Accessories Charged in Ottawa

Alongside Richards, two additional individuals were apprehended in Ottawa during the same operation. These suspects have been formally charged with being an accessory after the fact for their alleged role in assisting Richards evade police detection and capture. Inspector Smith confirmed these charges were filed shortly after the arrests were executed.

Violent October 29 Hyde Park Circle Attack

The underlying incident occurred on October 29 at a residence located on Hyde Park Circle, situated near the intersection of Bayview and Lawrence avenues. The break-in took place shortly before 4 a.m. when three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer forced entry into the home. A violent struggle ensued involving the homeowners and their two adult daughters.

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Victims Sustain Life-Altering Injuries

During the confrontation, the male homeowner and two of his children were shot, while his wife was struck with a hammer. All four victims were transported to local hospitals, with authorities stating that some sustained life-altering injuries. This severe physical trauma underscores the extreme danger presented by the armed suspects.

Police Seek Remaining Suspects and Vehicle

Police continue to identify two other suspects wanted in connection with the home invasion. On Monday, Toronto Police released an image of a vehicle sought in relation to the incident. The vehicle is described as a grey Honda CRV featuring a spare tire mounted on the front driver's side.