Toronto police arrested seven individuals and seized two handguns, ammunition, and hundreds of pills during a firearms investigation in the Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West area. The suspects face multiple charges including unauthorized firearm possession and drug trafficking.

Toronto police have arrested seven individuals and seized two handguns, multiple rounds of ammunition, and several illicit substances following a targeted operation in the city.

The raid occurred in the Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street area after officers executed a search warrant linked to an ongoing firearms investigation. According to a news release from the Toronto Police Service, the operation was launched on October 17 as part of a broader effort to address gun violence in the neighborhood. During the search, police recovered two handguns equipped with overcapacity magazines.

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Authorities Seize Significant Quantity Illicit Drugs

Authorities also seized a significant quantity of illicit drugs, including cocaine and hundreds of prescription pills. The seized medications include 443 oxycodone pills and 449 hydromorphone pills. These substances are classified as Schedule I drugs under Canadian law, indicating their high potential for abuse and dependency. Seven suspects were taken into custody during the operation.

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They are identified as Gure Elmi, 31; Adam Elmi, 30; Abdulkadir Elmi, 25; Nafiza Elmi, 27; Marian Mohamed, 61; Halimo Mohamed, 56; and Abdullahi Elmi, 25. All residents of Toronto are facing a array of serious criminal charges. The charges against the group include unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized. These offenses carry significant penalties under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Suspects Face Drug Trafficking Allegations

In addition to firearm-related charges, several of the suspects are also facing allegations of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. This suggests law enforcement believes the drugs were intended for distribution rather than personal use. The case remains active as the legal process moves forward. The allegations have not yet been tested in court, and all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Police continue to remind the public that such operations are part of their strategy to remove weapons and drugs from streets, thereby enhancing community safety and reducing violence.