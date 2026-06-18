Toronto Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Fugitive in Connection with U.S. Consulate Shooting

A 19-year-old fugitive accused of shooting the U.S. consulate building in Toronto in March has been arrested, ending a weeklong public manhunt. The fugitive, Zara Jabbi, is in custody and faces six charges relating to the shooting, including vehicle theft and attacking the premises of Internationally Protected Persons.

A 19-year-old fugitive accused of shooting the U.S. consulate building in Toronto in March was arrested on Wednesday, ending a weeklong public manhunt. Toronto police announced in a Thursday news release that the fugitive, Zara Jabbi , is in custody.

They allege he is part of a wider gunmen-for-hire network responsible for shootings at synagogues, city businesses and the U.S. consulate. Mr. Jabbi and co-accused Sheldon Tracey-Stewart stole an SUV, drove to the U.S. consulate and shot at the building multiple times before fleeing and ditching the vehicle.

Mr. Jabbi is facing six charges relating to the shooting, including vehicle theft and attacking the premises of Internationally Protected Persons, which has a penalty of up to 14 years in prison under the Criminal Code. An internationally protected person is a UN designation for foreign dignitaries that obliges Canada to provide enhanced protection. The consulate shooting in March was linked to Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an alleged Iraqi terrorist with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He was arrested in Turkey in May and remains in U.S. custody. In a Wednesday House of Commons sitting, Secretary of State for Combatting Crime Ruby Sahota said a foreign entity has hired gunmen to shoot at synagogues in Toronto. She made the comments during an exchange about the government's lawful-access bill, which would require electronic service providers, such as internet companies, to provide police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service with surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

Last week, Toronto police, with help from the RCMP, executed raids across Toronto in search of the alleged U.S. consulate shooters. During one such raid at a residence, 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett shot and injured a police officer. Mr. Bennett, who was also injured during the incident, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder for the officer's death.

Court documents show that Mr. Bennett is also facing charges relating to other shooting incidents but none connecting him to the U.S. consulate attack. During the raids, police arrested several individuals, including Jayon Burgher, 18, who is facing a slew of firearm charges. Mr. Burgher was arrested by Halton Regional Police for allegedly discharging a firearm at an Oakville residence in March. Toronto police later charged Mr. Burgher while in custody, in connection with an attack on a Toronto business.

Officers allege he was working with Mr. Bennett during that shooting. The police believe that these incidents are evidence of a wider young-adult gun-for-hire network that shares weapons when contracted. The Globe and Mail reported last week that police believed the consulate shooting was tied to a larger shooter-for-hire network that investigators had linked to attacks on businesses, including the waste-management company GFL Environmental and tow-truck companies, as well as private residences.

This was according to a source whom The Globe is not naming as they are not authorized to speak publicly about the case





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Toronto Police U.S. Consulate Shooting Gunmen-For-Hire Network Sheldon Tracey-Stewart Zara Jabbi Nicholas Bennett Jayon Burgher Ruby Sahota Lawful-Access Bill

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