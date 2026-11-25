A man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Toronto's Casa Loma neighbourhood. Police say there is no one-size-fits-all response and victims must trust their instincts.

Toronto police are sharing advice in the wake of a fatal shooting during a home invasion in the city's Casa Loma neighbourhood, saying there is no one-size-fits-all solution and that victims ultimately have to do what their gut tells them if confronted inside their residence.

Officials made the comment Wednesday, just hours after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion on Poplar Plains Road near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road at around 2:30 a.m. Police say individuals forced entry into a home, a resident was confronted, and a firearm was discharged. The incident came less than a month after another home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, in which three residents were shot and a fourth was struck with a hammer.

Also read Toronto Man Dead After Shooting Near Casa Loma

Police Advise Residents Trust Their Gut Instincts

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Det. -Sgt. Alan Bartlett said it is difficult to provide residents with a single set of instructions when they are under stress and potentially facing an immediate threat. I think people have to do what their gut tells them.

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We have these gut instincts for a reason, Bartlett said. The Toronto Police Service is committing to providing public safety services. We do our very best to do that every single day but I think the message for all residents is that you should make decisions that are best for your family.

Data shared by Toronto police on Wednesday showed that there have been 111 home invasions reported so far in 2026, representing a 29 per cent increase from this time last year. An earlier police report had shown a 32.2 per cent increase in home invasions year-over-year. The rise in home invasions has sparked a wider conversation among some Toronto residents about what to do if confronted inside their homes.

One resident who CP24 spoke with on Poplar Plains Road on Wednesday said those who lived in the community had previously hired private security to patrol the area, hoping it could deter violent incidents. The resident also said he and his wife recently took a self-defence course amid concerns about home invasions in the area. Speaking with reporters, Bartlett acknowledged the difficult decisions faced by victims but encouraged anyone who suspects their home has been broken into to call 911.

Experts Urge Calling 911 and Prioritizing Family Safety

My message remains the same, call 911, tell the operator what is happening and be assured that police are on the way, he said. Back in 2024, police faced criticism after an officer at an Etobicoke town hall advised residents to leave their car keys near the front door during the peak of Toronto's auto theft crisis. Police later issued a statement calling those comments well-meaning but acknowledging there are better ways to prevent auto theft-motivated home invasions.

In an interview on Wednesday, CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis said residents facing an intruder must assess the threat as it unfolds but he cautioned against risking their lives to protect property. There are no hard and fast rules as to how to react to these things, he said. Lewis said residents should prioritize getting themselves and their families to safety rather than trying to protect valuables.

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Why would you risk your life with a threat of violence and a gun facing you over a key fob? he said. If someone can safely get out of their home or move somewhere more secure, Lewis said, that should be considered before confronting an intruder. If you can get out of the house, you know, why wouldn't you? he said.

Analyst Emphasizes Justification of Force During Encounters

You have to make a decision and be able to articulate it later that I feared for my life, or I feared for the life of my family. He added that the justification for using force can also change as an encounter unfolds. Once they're disabled and they're no longer a threat, do I keep hitting them with the baseball bat?

If you do, then you're going to have a hard time justifying that you still feared for your life, Lewis said. He also noted that unlike police officers, who are trained and equipped to respond to dangerous encounters, homeowners can be forced to make split-second decisions without that preparation. Lewis recommended residents take preventative steps, including installing security systems, improving outdoor lighting, securing doors and windows and keeping valuables somewhere safe.

He said alarms and other home security measures can also provide an additional layer of protection. Lewis, however, added that home invasions are more likely to involve properties believed to contain significant amounts of money or drugs, describing the likelihood of an average person experiencing one as still very, very slim. Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting on Poplar Plains Road. No further details about the victim or any suspects have been released.