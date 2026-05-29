Toronto Plastic Surgeon Ordered to Pay $22.5 Million for Secretly Filming Patients

A court has ordered Dr. Martin Jugenburg, a Toronto plastic surgeon known online as Dr. 6ix, to pay $22.5 million in damages after he was found to have installed surveillance cameras in private areas of his clinic without patient consent. The ruling, which includes both aggregate and punitive damages, condemns the doctor's invasion of privacy and lack of remorse.

In a landmark privacy ruling, Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas has ordered Dr. Martin Jugenburg, a prominent Toronto plastic surgeon who operates under the online persona Dr. 6ix, to pay a total of $22.5 million to former patients.

The judgment concludes a class action lawsuit stemming from the surgeon's installation of more than two dozen surveillance cameras throughout the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute, which was located inside the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. The court found that cameras were placed in "very private places," including consultation and examination rooms where patients undressed, as well as the operating and recovery areas.

Justice Schabas's decision, released this week, delivers a scathing critique of Dr. Jugenburg's actions, labeling them "reprehensible" and noting the doctor showed no remorse for his conduct. The exposure of the secret surveillance began with a 2018 CBC Marketplace investigation. Undercover reporters posing as patients seeking breast augmentation discovered small, black-and-white security cameras mounted on the ceiling corners of a closed-door examination room. At least some of these devices also recorded audio.

The investigation revealed that patients, many of them women seeking cosmetic procedures, were completely unaware they were being filmed in states of undress. The only signage informing of video surveillance was found to be an obscured notice on a shelf inside the operating room and a generic sign in the elevator lobby outside the clinic. Neither Dr. Jugenburg nor his staff ever verbally informed patients about the cameras. One of the lead plaintiffs, identified as J.C.

, recounted her experience from a 2018 breast lift consultation. Following standard practice, a nurse instructed her to remove her top and bra to take reference photos with a handheld camera. J.C. was unaware that a hidden security camera in the room was also recording her. She only learned of the possibility after viewing the Marketplace report, expressing shock and outrage at the violation of her privacy.

Her statement, "I can't imagine how many other women out there don't even know this has gone on," underscores the widespread and surreptitious nature of the intrusion. In his defense, Dr. Jugenburg had previously claimed the cameras were installed for security purposes. The court rejected this justification in light of the locations chosen and the complete failure to provide clear, adequate notice to patients.

Justice Schabas emphasized that patients have a reasonable expectation of privacy in examination and consultation rooms, a trust fundamentally breached by the doctor. The total financial penalty of $22.5 million comprises $21.5 million in aggregate damages for the class of affected patients and an additional $1 million in punitive damages, intended to punish the surgeon for his deliberate and egregious misconduct. This case sets a significant precedent regarding patient autonomy and medical privacy in the digital age.

It reaffirms that the physician-patient relationship is built on trust, and that this trust cannot be violated for undisclosed reasons. The substantial award, one of the largest of its kind in Canada, serves as a stark warning to medical professionals about the legal and ethical ramifications of secretly monitoring patients. The ruling also highlights the critical role of investigative journalism in uncovering such abuses and empowering victims to seek justice through the courts





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Privacy Violation Plastic Surgery Secret Surveillance Medical Ethics Class Action Lawsuit

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