Toronto Photographer Captures 20 Years of World Cup Fan Emotion

Joseph Howarth has spent two decades photographing the passion and heartbreak of World Cup fans in Toronto, documenting supporters from 55 countries and celebrating the city's diversity through the universal language of soccer.

For two decades, Toronto -based photographer Joseph Howarth has been documenting the raw emotion and vibrant community of soccer fans during World Cup tournaments across the city.

His journey began in 2006 during a packed watch party for Angola's historic first World Cup appearance. That experience captivated him, launching a project to photograph supporters from every participating nation over the course of 20 years. To date, he has captured fans from 55 different countries in Toronto's bars, parks, and public squares, a testament to the city's incredible diversity.

With the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Howarth is eager to add new fan groups like Curaçao, Cape Verde, and Uzbekistan to his collection, seeking that iconic "sea of red" and waving flags. He notes that while powerhouse nations like Germany and France have confident, celebratory fan bases, the most intense and memorable moments often belong to underdog countries whose World Cup journeys may be fleeting.

Among his favorites are Croatian fans, for their deep sense of community and passionate displays, and Iranian supporters, who he says know how to celebrate. Howarth's approach is discreet; he avoids flash, preferring to work with the ambient light from televisions and room lighting to create authentic, chaos-filled images.

His three preferred shots are the "anguish photo" of hands covering faces in despair, the "molar shot" capturing a scream and a glimpse of back teeth, and the "big blur" when a crowd erupts in collective joy or shock. Though not a soccer fan when he started, Howarth now considers himself a fan of the fans, admiring their unwavering dedication and the universal language of the sport that brings Toronto's global community together in moments of pure, shared emotion





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