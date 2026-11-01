Toronto performer Noam Tomaschoff discovers 35 half-siblings via DNA test, inspires musical

Noam Tomaschoff learned at 31 that he was conceived by sperm donor and has at least 35 half-siblings. The discovery inspired Our Little Secret: A True New Musical, running Nov. 3 to 22 at Toronto's CAA Theatre.

Toronto performer Noam Tomaschoff discovered he has more than 35 half-siblings after taking a consumer DNA test that was bought on sale. The revelation changed his understanding of his family and inspired a new musical.

He spoke about the experience on CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday. Tomaschoff was 31 when he learned that the man he had grown up calling his father was not his biological father. He had been conceived using a sperm donor. He said the decision to take the test was not driven by any particular suspicion.

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Parents reveal truth about donor sperm

Absolutely nothing other than the fact that it was on sale, he said. Tomaschoff said his parents initially questioned why he wanted to take the test. Realizing they would have to explain the circumstances of his birth before the results arrived, they decided to tell him the truth. They sat me down together, and we were on the table, and we all held hands, and this is when I knew something was wrong, he recalled.

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The conversation was an emotional surprise, particularly because his parents had never intended to reveal the secret. Tomaschoff said his immediate reaction was one of complete disbelief. He added that his parents had followed the general clinical guidance of the time, which encouraged some families not to disclose donor conception to their children. They were also concerned about preserving his sense of connection to them and the family.

My first instinct, once I could gather the words, was to tell my friends about it, he said. The DNA results initially connected Tomaschoff with 15 close relatives. That number eventually grew as he found more siblings through other platforms. Although he has not connected with all of them, many are part of a Facebook group, and one lives close enough that they regularly spend time together.

From only child to large family

For someone who grew up as an only child, discovering such a large extended family was an unexpected turn. The revelation left Tomaschoff with a story he felt compelled to share, even if he was not initially sure how to tell it. I need to tell somebody. I need to tell this story, he said.

He eventually began discussing the idea with two of his high school friends, Ryan Peters and Russell Citron, who would become his collaborators on the project. Rather than simply recounting the experience on stage, the trio decided to turn it into something more theatrical. This should be a musical, Citron told Tomaschoff. The idea made sense for the longtime friends, who shared a love of musicals and a history of singing together.

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Musical adaptation of true story

Their unusual story would eventually become Our Little Secret, A True New Musical. A poster for the show features Tomaschoff and comes courtesy of mirvish.com. An opportunity to perform at the Toronto Fringe Festival, secured through a lottery, gave them a deadline to bring the production to life. They secured a spot through the festival's lottery, giving them a July 2023 performance date to work toward.

What had started as conversations between three longtime friends was now something they had to write, develop and bring to the stage. Our Little Secret: A True New Musical runs from Nov. 3 to 22 at Toronto's CAA Theatre. Tomaschoff performing in the show is pictured in a photo courtesy of mirvish.com and Amanda Chieco. The production marks the culmination of a journey that began with a simple sale purchase and led to a global family discovery.