Toronto Officer Marc Pinizzotto Laid to Rest After Line-of-Duty Death

A police motorcade escorted the body of Toronto Constable Marc Pinizzotto, killed while responding to shootings, to a Thornhill funeral home. Suspects Nicholas Bennett and Zara Jabbi are charged or sought in related incidents. OPP and officials pay tribute.

Under grey, rainy skies, a police motorcade escorted the body of Toronto Constable Marc Pinizzotto , who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, to a funeral home in Thornhill on Sunday afternoon.

Pinizzotto was shot at an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way on Thursday while responding to multiple shootings, including an incident at the U.S. Consulate in March. Police charged 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was also shot during the exchange of gunfire, with first-degree murder. Another suspect, 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, sought in connection with the consulate shooting, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

"Your watch has ended," OPP Sergeant Ed Sanchuk said during a livestream of the procession, his voice thick with emotion as the rain fell. "Today we escort you home. Rest in peace, Marc. We have it from here.

" Sanchuk praised Pinizzotto's courage and dedication, noting he always placed the community's needs above his own. He added that the Ontario Provincial Police intimately understands the Toronto force's grief, recalling recent line-of-duty deaths of OPP officers Sergeant Brandon Malcolm and Constable Tarun Bali. Tributes have poured in from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and others for the 43-year-old officer. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Police Line Of Duty Death Marc Pinizzotto Shooting Nicholas Bennett Zara Jabbi U.S. Consulate Shooting OPP Funeral Procession

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Books of condolence for fallen Constable Marc Pinizzotto open for public to sign at Toronto Police HeadquartersToronto police are offering the public the opportunity to send condolences to the family of fallen Constable Marc Pinizzotto. They say that books of condolen

Read more »

Procession will bring fallen Toronto officer to funeral home SundayA procession will bring the body of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was killed in the line of duty last week, to a funeral home in Thornhill.

Read more »

Procession planned for fallen Toronto police officer Marc Pinizzotto on SundayA procession honouring fallen Toronto police officer Const. Marc Pinizzotto will take place Sunday afternoon as colleagues escort him from the Office of the Chief Coroner in North York to a funeral home in Thornhill.

Read more »

Procession now underway for fallen Toronto police officer Const. Marc PinizzottoA procession honouring fallen Toronto police officer Const. Marc Pinizzotto will take place Sunday afternoon as colleagues escort him from the Office of the Chief Coroner in North York to a funeral home in Thornhill.

Read more »