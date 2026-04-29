Toronto Officer at Center of Corruption Probe Denied Bail Again

Constable Timothy Barnhardt, accused of serious offenses including trafficking police uniforms and aiding illegal cannabis dispensaries, will remain in custody while facing 17 charges related to the York Regional Police's Project South investigation.

Toronto Police Constable Timothy Barnhardt , identified as a central figure in a sprawling corruption investigation, was denied bail for a second time on Wednesday. The 56-year-old officer remains in custody as he faces a substantial 17 charges, exceeding those levied against any other officer implicated in York Regional Police ’s Project South .

The denial follows a request for review by Barnhardt’s legal team to the Superior Court, challenging the initial bail refusal made shortly after his arrest in early February. Justice Peter Bawden, however, affirmed the lower court’s decision, effectively keeping Barnhardt detained pending further legal proceedings. The allegations against Constable Barnhardt are deeply concerning and paint a picture of systemic corruption.

He is accused of a range of offenses, including the illicit trafficking of police uniforms, actively aiding illegal cannabis dispensaries through the acceptance of bribes designed to shield them from law enforcement scrutiny, and the unauthorized disclosure of confidential police information to individuals involved in criminal activities. This leaked information, according to police sources, directly contributed to the facilitation of targeted shootings, highlighting the potentially devastating consequences of Barnhardt’s alleged actions.

The scope of the charges underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the allegations and the perceived threat Barnhardt posed while allegedly engaged in these activities. The investigation, Project South, has already led to the arrest of seven other Toronto police officers and one retired officer, demonstrating the breadth of the alleged corruption within the force. The investigation’s roots extend beyond the actions of police officers, with a total of 20 civilians also facing charges.

The initial catalyst for Project South was the discovery last June of a purported conspiracy to assassinate a senior corrections officer at the Toronto South Detention Centre. York Regional Police investigators allege that Barnhardt played a crucial role in this plot by accessing and disseminating private information about the targeted corrections officer to Brian Da Costa, a civilian already accused in the case.

Da Costa, in turn, is accused of sharing this sensitive information with other individuals implicated in the murder plot. While Da Costa was granted a $1.5-million bail and released under house arrest last month, the Crown is currently seeking a review of that decision, with a ruling anticipated next week. It’s important to note that all charges against Barnhardt and the other individuals connected to Project South remain unproven in court.

The ongoing investigation and subsequent legal battles promise to reveal further details about the extent of the alleged corruption and the individuals involved. The case has raised serious questions about accountability and oversight within the Toronto Police Service and the potential for criminal elements to exploit vulnerabilities within the system. The CBC’s investigative reporting continues to follow the developments in this complex and significant case





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Toronto Police Corruption Project South Timothy Barnhardt Bail Denied York Regional Police

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