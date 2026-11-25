Toronto police say Michael Eckert, the 39-year-old son of a homeowner, was shot and killed during an early-morning home invasion on Poplar Plains Road. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Toronto police have identified 39-year-old Michael Eckert as the man shot and killed during an early-morning home invasion in the city's Casa Loma neighbourhood. Police confirmed Eckert was the son of the homeowner.

The homicide happened Wednesday at about 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Poplar Plains Road, near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road. Det. -Sgt. Alan Bartlett said preliminary information indicates one or more suspects forced entry into the home and a resident was confronted.

Also read Toronto Police Urge Residents to Trust Their Gut After Deadly Casa Loma Home Invasion

Police Identify Victim Of Home Invasion

A short time later, a firearm was discharged and the resident was struck. Emergency crews found the man with life-threatening injuries and took him to hospital, where he later died. Three other occupants were inside the home at the time, Bartlett said, but no one else sustained physical injuries. No arrests have been made and police have not provided suspect information.

Bartlett said investigators are still interviewing the other occupants and it is unclear whether the suspects demanded valuables. It is not my understanding that this was a protracted interaction, Bartlett said. He said there will be a heavy police presence in the area for some time.

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We are looking for anyone who has any information who thinks they heard or saw anything between about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. this morning to please come forward and contact the police, he said, adding officers are seeking home security and dash camera footage. Bartlett said Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw assured him every resource would be made available to the investigative team and no expense will be spared.

I understand and recognize how deeply troubling that this must be not only to the residents in this community but to the residents of the City of Toronto as a whole, he said. It is the Toronto Police Service's solemn commitment that we will do everything we can do, we will work diligently to locate, identify, apprehend, and bring those responsible for this to justice.

He said there is nothing to suggest at this point that the family was specifically targeted. Oftentimes we can't provide the why. We just simply don't know, Bartlett said. What my promise has been to the victim's family is that we will do our very best to provide them with a who.

Music Community Mourns Pedal Steel Guitarist

Eckert was a beloved pedal steel guitarist in Toronto's music community. He recently performed with Canadian country group James Barker Band and Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor during the Grey Cup kickoff show in Calgary. Kevin Barrett, a freelance guitar player and producer based in downtown Toronto, said he saw Eckert perform earlier this week and was shocked by his death. We were friends and colleagues.

There's a pretty tight-knit music community in downtown that crosses a lot of genres and a lot of locations, but he was someone that I knew and we all knew and played together, Barrett told CP24 at the Tranzac Club, a music venue near Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West where Eckert played. Some members of the community gathered at the Tranzac on Wednesday night to grieve. Barrett described Eckert as a brilliant and unique voice in the musical community.

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Very few musicians that can cross the number of worlds he could, and almost no one who can do that on such a complex instrument as pedal steel. So, it's a mind-boggling loss to the musical community, he said. He added Eckert was an integral part of dozens of musical projects and a scheduled performance that night at another venue was cancelled because of his death.

It's an unthinkable loss, and there's certainly no way to replace the shoes that he's left, Barrett said. All my colleagues would say we're really in shock. And sending our very best to his family, in particular, but to the huge musical community in Toronto that is feeling really saddened. Barrett also said Eckert had such a command of the instrument and such a command of a wide range of musical styles.

Artists Tribute Late Musician Social Media

Members of the Toronto music community paid tribute to Eckert on social media. Doug Paisley, an alternative country singer-songwriter who made a record with Eckert almost ten years ago, described him as a big, beautiful man who understood my songs better than me before I finished showing them to him. I only ever met him friendly, funny, cheery, kind, focused and deep with musical integrity and beauty.

The band The Honeyrunners remembered Eckert as someone who understood the fabric of this world more than most. There is truly no one like him, the band said in a post. Our hearts go out to his family, his musical soulmates, and those who never got the chance to see his true colours. They were something.

JazzinToronto, which promotes local jazz artists in the GTA, called Eckert a deeply cherished member of Toronto's music scene. In a post, the organization said Eckert frequently performed at local stages such as The Cameron House, The Rex, Drom Taberna, Lula Lounge and Tranzac. It called him a uniquely versatile talent whose musical voice was influenced by jazz, roots, country, folk, rock, gospel, funk and improvised music.

Eckert collaborated with countless Canadian musicians including The James Barker Band, Megan Bonnell, Kevin Breit, Rich Brown, Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, Aaron Davis, Great Lake Swimmers, Rebekah Hawker, Abigail Lapell, Barbra Lica, Marito Marques, Davis Myles, Karen Ng, Galen Pelley, Jenny Whiteley, Joey Wright, Royal Wood, Völur, Wide Arches and many others, the post read.