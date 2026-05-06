Toronto Mother Found Not Criminally Responsible for Death of Infant Son

A 30-year-old Toronto woman has been found not criminally responsible for the death of her four-month-old son after court evidence revealed she suffered from schizophrenia.

A heartbreaking legal conclusion has been reached in a Toronto courtroom regarding the tragic death of a four-month-old infant in 2024. A thirty-year-old woman, who was previously facing grave charges for the death of her own son, has been found not criminally responsible by the court.

This verdict came after a joint submission was presented by both the Crown prosecution and the defense team, highlighting severe mental health struggles that played a pivotal role in the incident. Justice Jane Kelly of the Ontario Superior Court presided over the case and determined that the mother suffered from symptoms of schizophrenia.

Because of this condition, the court found that she was unable to appreciate the nature of her actions or understand that her behavior was morally wrong at the time of the event. The details of the case are harrowing and paint a picture of a sudden and violent tragedy. The infant boy was born in July 2024 and spent his short life living with his parents in a residential high-rise located in the midtown area of Toronto.

The family occupied a unit on the eighth floor of the building. On the morning of November 20, 2024, the child's father left the residence to attend to various errands, leaving the baby in the care of his mother. During the hours that the father was away, the mother carried the helpless child to the garbage room situated on the eighth floor.

According to the agreed statement of facts, she intentionally threw the infant down the garbage chute, an act that sent the child plummeting through the building's internal waste system. The chute led directly to a garbage compactor located in the basement of the residential complex. When the father returned home from his errands, he attempted to contact the mother to check on the child. During their conversation, the mother provided conflicting and confusing information regarding the location of their son.

Upon arriving at the apartment, the father was informed by the mother that she did not know where the baby was, although she suggested he might be inside the garbage chute. Distraught and confused, the father rushed to the basement garbage room, where he discovered some of the baby's belongings. He immediately contacted the Toronto police for assistance. Emergency responders arrived quickly and located the infant in the basement of the building.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but medical professionals were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The legal trajectory of the case shifted as the investigation progressed. Initially, the mother was charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, a charge that reflects neglect.

However, as evidence of the intentional act of throwing the child down the chute emerged, the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder. The final determination of not criminally responsible marks a significant shift from the initial murder charge. In the Canadian legal system, an NCR verdict occurs when a person is found to have a mental disorder that rendered them incapable of appreciating the nature of their actions or knowing that the actions were wrong.

This means that while the act itself is acknowledged to have occurred, the person is not held legally accountable in the same way a sane individual would be. Instead of a prison sentence, the focus typically shifts toward psychiatric treatment and supervision to ensure public safety and the health of the individual. This case highlights the intersection of severe mental illness and criminal law, emphasizing the tragedy of a life lost and a family destroyed by a profound psychological collapse





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Toronto Not Criminally Responsible Infant Death Schizophrenia Ontario Court

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