The Toronto Marlies have taken a 3-0 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals, defeating the Chicago Wolves 1-0 in Game 3. Easton Cowan scored the only goal of the game, his eighth of the playoffs, and Artur Ahktyamov had a 24-save shutout to seal the win.

The Toronto Marlies have taken a 3-0 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals , defeating the Chicago Wolves 1-0 in Game 3. The game was a classic playoff hockey type, with opportunities hard to come by.

Easton Cowan scored the only goal of the game, his eighth of the playoffs, and Artur Ahktyamov had a 24-save shutout to seal the win. The Marlies' prospects, including Cowan, have stepped up in the playoffs, showing a bright future for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ahktyamov has proven himself as a goaltender who can win when the pressure is at its highest, and his skills translate to the NHL level.

The Marlies are led by a great veteran group, but the prospects have made significant progress and are a key part of the team's success. The Calder Cup Final has been a surprise, with the Marlies taking over the series against a talented Wolves team. The Marlies have a group built to win in the playoffs, and their coach has them prepared for moments like these.

The team is now one win away from becoming Calder Cup Champions, and fans are excited to see them hoist the Cup on Thursday night. The Marlies' success is a testament to the fact that there are plenty of ways to build a great team in the American Hockey League, and they are proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking notice of the Marlies' prospects, including Cowan, who is showing that he has what it takes to be a valuable part of the NHL roster as early as next season. The Marlies' playoff run has opened the door for Ahktyamov, and he has kicked it down with his shutout performance in Game 3.

The Marlies' success is a surprise to many, but they are proving that they are a team to be reckoned with in the playoffs. The Calder Cup Final has been a thrilling series, and the Marlies' win in Game 3 has put them one win away from becoming Champions





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Toronto Marlies Calder Cup Finals Chicago Wolves Easton Cowan Artur Ahktyamov NHL AHL

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